Hey, Flippers!
We have just uploaded a Hotfix for this major update.
Here's the list of changes:
Motorhome Home bus can now have finishes on it's rear wall
Added placement locations for some VLG furniture in Tokyo Bus
Fixed water in the sinks of Betty's second quest
Fixed an issue with receiving bonuses if the furniture was not fully assembled
Fixed an issue with the ability to fly when the player sat on chairs
Fixed an issue where, when selling a finish, items placed on that finish would disappear
Fixed an issue where when installing a door, the door could disappear
Fixed an issue where the laptop would disappear forever when selling a bus
See you in the game!
