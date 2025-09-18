 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20034343 Edited 18 September 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, Flippers!

We have just uploaded a Hotfix for this major update.

Here's the list of changes:

  • Motorhome Home bus can now have finishes on it's rear wall

  • Added placement locations for some VLG furniture in Tokyo Bus

  • Fixed water in the sinks of Betty's second quest

  • Fixed an issue with receiving bonuses if the furniture was not fully assembled

  • Fixed an issue with the ability to fly when the player sat on chairs

  • Fixed an issue where, when selling a finish, items placed on that finish would disappear

  • Fixed an issue where when installing a door, the door could disappear

  • Fixed an issue where the laptop would disappear forever when selling a bus

See you in the game!

