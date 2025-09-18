We have just uploaded a Hotfix for this major update.

Here's the list of changes:

Motorhome Home bus can now have finishes on it's rear wall

Added placement locations for some VLG furniture in Tokyo Bus

Fixed water in the sinks of Betty's second quest

Fixed an issue with receiving bonuses if the furniture was not fully assembled

Fixed an issue with the ability to fly when the player sat on chairs

Fixed an issue where, when selling a finish, items placed on that finish would disappear

Fixed an issue where when installing a door, the door could disappear