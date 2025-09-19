v0.37.4

User Interface

Fixed an issue with Vehicle Selector breaking due to paint validation

v0.37.3

User Interface

Vehicle Selector Implemented a potential fix for the selection issue where it could get "stuck" on a particular tile Added additional vehicle info file sanitization to support older color and paint formats. This fixes some mods preventing the vehicle selector from opening or displaying correctly



v0.37.2

User Interface

Vehicle Selector Fixed an issue with the Vehicle Selector related to vehicle paints Some mods that still used pre-PBR paint definitions could occasionally break the Vehicle Selector Those paint definitions are now automatically updated and a warning for the offending files is displayed in the log Fixed an issue with the breadcrumbs Back button not reacting on the first mouse click when controller is focused on the right part Improved the tiles' reaction time when scrolling Optimized and fixed an issue with the tiles - it should now react properly on mouse hover

Fixed an issue with level selector that could occur after level loading

Fixed an issue where the text of the Nodegrabber could be hidden behind the vehicle

Rendering

Fixed an issue that prevented autogeneration of mipmaps for some textures when using DirectX11

Virtual Reality

Fixed a crash that could happen when Occlusion mask is invalid

v0.37.1

User Interface

Fixed an issue with Vehicle Selector menu misbehaving or displaying as empty when certain mods are installed Vehicle info.json files are now being sanitized after loading Files with issues will be listed in the log, together with the issue type and the source mod, allowing modders to identify and fix their info files

Fixed an issue with Vehicle Selector menu displaying as empty after installing mods which contained the quote character inside the name/description/etc.

Fixed an issue with Vehicle Selector menu displaying as empty after installing mods which contained the quote character inside the name/description/etc.

Physics

Fixed traffic cars tires throwing errors when deflating by a spike strip

Greetings everyone,We’ve released several hotfixes to address the most critical and urgent issues reported with version 0.37. Further fixes and improvements are expected in the near future. You can find all the details in the changelogs below: