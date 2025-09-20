Hi Everyone!
I have added in two new language translations for German and Japanese!
I have also fixed up multiple issues with Alexa's Submissive route walkthrough. Corrected scenes that were not triggering, as well as adding additional prompts where required.
I have changed the requirements of Alexa's day 5 night visit, so they can be accessed on her route more easily. The requirements for other characters for this event have not changed.
Thank you for all your support, Sexbot II recalibrated is well under way, and I can't wait to bring it to Steam!
Sexbot 1.034
