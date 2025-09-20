 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20034140 Edited 20 September 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Everyone!

I have added in two new language translations for German and Japanese!

I have also fixed up multiple issues with Alexa's Submissive route walkthrough. Corrected scenes that were not triggering, as well as adding additional prompts where required.

I have changed the requirements of Alexa's day 5 night visit, so they can be accessed on her route more easily. The requirements for other characters for this event have not changed.

Thank you for all your support, Sexbot II recalibrated is well under way, and I can't wait to bring it to Steam!

Changed files in this update

English Depot 2178931
  • Loading history…
