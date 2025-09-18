- The option to lower the difficulty of the Klayn challenge has been added.
- Fixed a bug that caused the dishes served achievement not to update the count for online guest players.
- Fixed a bug that changed the player’s position after the Klayn challenge.
- Cutscenes during the Pledge Banquet event now play out in full screen in local co-op.
- Fixed a bug that caused blank dialogue boxes in online play.
- Fixed a bug that caused the aging barrel progress bars not to show in the correct color rank for online guests.
- Camera movement has been adjusted for local co-op during the scenes in the castle during the quest to obtain the permit.
- Fixed a bug that could cause going to sleep loop during the scene where Mai visits the player at night.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Mai not to show up during certain scenes, causing a softlock.
- Fixed various dialogue errors.
- Fixed various visual errors during certain scenes.
- Translations have been updated.
Patch 0.7.3.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update