18 September 2025 Build 20033993
  • The option to lower the difficulty of the Klayn challenge has been added.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the dishes served achievement not to update the count for online guest players.
  • Fixed a bug that changed the player’s position after the Klayn challenge.
  • Cutscenes during the Pledge Banquet event now play out in full screen in local co-op.
  • Fixed a bug that caused blank dialogue boxes in online play.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the aging barrel progress bars not to show in the correct color rank for online guests.
  • Camera movement has been adjusted for local co-op during the scenes in the castle during the quest to obtain the permit.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause going to sleep loop during the scene where Mai visits the player at night.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause Mai not to show up during certain scenes, causing a softlock.
  • Fixed various dialogue errors.
  • Fixed various visual errors during certain scenes.
  • Translations have been updated.

