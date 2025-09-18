Update, Version 20250918
Update notes via Steam Community
[Cooking]New Recipe: Fruit Smoothie (Any Fruit + Ice + Water. If you use holy water, you can get the blessed version. Dynamic name based on the fruit.)
[Cooking]New Recipe: Fruit Sushi (Nori + Any Fruit + Rice + Salt (optional). Dynamic name based on the fruit. )
[Wiki]Updated the cooking page.
[The Dolovian Camp]Added an alcohol brewing machine.
【料理】新配方：水果冰沙 (任何水果 + 冰 + 水。 如果你用圣水，可以获得被祝福的版本。根据水果种类会有动态的名称。)
【料理】新配方：水果寿司 （海苔 + 任何水果 + 米 + 盐（可选） 根据水果种类会有动态的名称。）
【维基】更新了料理页面。
【多洛维营地】加入了一台酿酒机。
