 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 Hades THRONE AND LIBERTY skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20033878 Edited 18 September 2025 – 15:26:57 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
could not reroll the shop for 0$ if you had negative money
enemies with 0 attack still activated the red screen effect and sound

made epic card a little more rare

also added a little discovered card counter in the compandium

Changed files in this update

Depot 3682911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link