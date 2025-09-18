could not reroll the shop for 0$ if you had negative money
enemies with 0 attack still activated the red screen effect and sound
made epic card a little more rare
also added a little discovered card counter in the compandium
bug fixes & balance changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update