New version 0.6.9 released with:
Weapons:
- Adds particles to weapons and health packs spawning points to improve visibility on where they get spawned.
- Fixes weapon cards not visible for Rifle and Shotgun when swapping weapons.
- Weapon bar to show only active weapon and closer to the reticle so it can be seen easier.
- Starts the game with weapons unequipped for a better story driven experience.
- Adds new weapon card material.
- Removes launch grenade ability, as it un-balanced the game.
More Randomized Spawning Points:
- Randomization improvements when spawning NPCs, weapons and health packs.
General issues:
- Fixes vehicle camera clipping issues.
- Flying robots disappear as soon as they get destroyed.
- Fixes controlled exception error trying to apply skinned cosmetics to vehicles.
- Adds minimap marker to the residential area. Improving guidance to players when requested to go there.
- Fixes Vega speed feeling very slow.
Cosmetics:
- Updates loading, credits and other screens with a more definitive game image.
- Changes client application icon to a more definitive version.
