New version 0.6.9 released with:



Weapons:



- Adds particles to weapons and health packs spawning points to improve visibility on where they get spawned.

- Fixes weapon cards not visible for Rifle and Shotgun when swapping weapons.

- Weapon bar to show only active weapon and closer to the reticle so it can be seen easier.

- Starts the game with weapons unequipped for a better story driven experience.

- Adds new weapon card material.

- Removes launch grenade ability, as it un-balanced the game.



More Randomized Spawning Points:



- Randomization improvements when spawning NPCs, weapons and health packs.



General issues:



- Fixes vehicle camera clipping issues.

- Flying robots disappear as soon as they get destroyed.

- Fixes controlled exception error trying to apply skinned cosmetics to vehicles.

- Adds minimap marker to the residential area. Improving guidance to players when requested to go there.

- Fixes Vega speed feeling very slow.



Cosmetics:



- Updates loading, credits and other screens with a more definitive game image.

- Changes client application icon to a more definitive version.