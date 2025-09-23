Our latest patch brings weather improvements along with a variety of visual, atmospheric and balance updates.
Gameplay & Balance
With this patch, we've introduced several gameplay balance adjustments: reducing the build/destruct range to 1.5 m (down from 3 m), improving door boarding logic, and preventing the diesel-generator gas lid from being stackable under the arm.
Weather
Up until now, the world could shift between six major moods: Wet Haze, Blizzard, Thunderstorm, Hail, Clear Skies and Overcast. We’ve added more subtle weather variations to keep you guessing what might come next.
Audio
We have also made some tweaks to audio and atmosphere. You can now hear heartbeat signals for dehydration and hunger, tinnitus and gradual world-volume muffling in critical states.
UI
The inventory also got a small update this patch: wet items now show a blue background, so they're easier to spot.
Patch Notes: 0.20215
Audio & Atmosphere
Restored foliage-rustle and rain/hail roof impacts
Heartbeat now signals dehydration/hunger; intensity scales with risk
Tinnitus + gradual muffling during critical states
Visual & UI
Wet items show blue background in inventory
Compass shows on map when in any quick-slot
Skylight intensity now separates day/night; clearer dusk lighting
Anti-aliasing toggle added to Settings
Gameplay & Balance
Diesel-generator gas lid no longer stackable under-arm
Build/destruct range cut to 1.5m (was 3m)
Door boarding improved: doors are locked when you board a door to a wall with a plank
Cooking items update calories in real time again
Medium landing roll slowed 50%; smoother get-up blends
Items & Inventory
Bed, oil-lamp, flashlight, walkman, radio collision fixes
Paper no longer crumples on inspect; lamp glass lights only when on
Wetness recalculates when moved in hotbar
Performance & Systems
Reflections switched to screen-space; minor light tuning
Fixes for invisible items spawning in shelters
World & Environment
LOD fixes on coat-hanger; outhouse-door collision updated
Removed floating lamp in cabin; added shelf collisions to jetty & shack
Changed files in this update