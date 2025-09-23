Our latest patch brings weather improvements along with a variety of visual, atmospheric and balance updates.

Gameplay & Balance

With this patch, we've introduced several gameplay balance adjustments: reducing the build/destruct range to 1.5 m (down from 3 m), improving door boarding logic, and preventing the diesel-generator gas lid from being stackable under the arm.

Weather

Up until now, the world could shift between six major moods: Wet Haze, Blizzard, Thunderstorm, Hail, Clear Skies and Overcast. We’ve added more subtle weather variations to keep you guessing what might come next.

Audio

We have also made some tweaks to audio and atmosphere. You can now hear heartbeat signals for dehydration and hunger, tinnitus and gradual world-volume muffling in critical states.

UI

The inventory also got a small update this patch: wet items now show a blue background, so they're easier to spot.

Patch Notes: 0.20215

Audio & Atmosphere

Restored foliage-rustle and rain/hail roof impacts

Heartbeat now signals dehydration/hunger; intensity scales with risk

Tinnitus + gradual muffling during critical states

Visual & UI

Wet items show blue background in inventory

Compass shows on map when in any quick-slot

Skylight intensity now separates day/night; clearer dusk lighting

Anti-aliasing toggle added to Settings

Gameplay & Balance

Diesel-generator gas lid no longer stackable under-arm

Build/destruct range cut to 1.5m (was 3m)

Door boarding improved: doors are locked when you board a door to a wall with a plank

Cooking items update calories in real time again

Medium landing roll slowed 50%; smoother get-up blends

Items & Inventory

Bed, oil-lamp, flashlight, walkman, radio collision fixes

Paper no longer crumples on inspect; lamp glass lights only when on

Wetness recalculates when moved in hotbar

Performance & Systems

Reflections switched to screen-space; minor light tuning

Fixes for invisible items spawning in shelters

World & Environment