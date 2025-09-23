 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20033767 Edited 23 September 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our latest patch brings weather improvements along with a variety of visual, atmospheric and balance updates.

Gameplay & Balance

With this patch, we've introduced several gameplay balance adjustments: reducing the build/destruct range to 1.5 m (down from 3 m), improving door boarding logic, and preventing the diesel-generator gas lid from being stackable under the arm.

Weather

Up until now, the world could shift between six major moods: Wet Haze, Blizzard, Thunderstorm, Hail, Clear Skies and Overcast. We’ve added more subtle weather variations to keep you guessing what might come next.

Audio

We have also made some tweaks to audio and atmosphere. You can now hear heartbeat signals for dehydration and hunger, tinnitus and gradual world-volume muffling in critical states.

UI

The inventory also got a small update this patch: wet items now show a blue background, so they're easier to spot.

Patch Notes: 0.20215

Audio & Atmosphere

  • Restored foliage-rustle and rain/hail roof impacts

  • Heartbeat now signals dehydration/hunger; intensity scales with risk

  • Tinnitus + gradual muffling during critical states

Visual & UI

  • Wet items show blue background in inventory

  • Compass shows on map when in any quick-slot

  • Skylight intensity now separates day/night; clearer dusk lighting

  • Anti-aliasing toggle added to Settings

Gameplay & Balance

  • Diesel-generator gas lid no longer stackable under-arm

  • Build/destruct range cut to 1.5m (was 3m)

  • Door boarding improved: doors are locked when you board a door to a wall with a plank

  • Cooking items update calories in real time again

  • Medium landing roll slowed 50%; smoother get-up blends

Items & Inventory

  • Bed, oil-lamp, flashlight, walkman, radio collision fixes

  • Paper no longer crumples on inspect; lamp glass lights only when on

  • Wetness recalculates when moved in hotbar

Performance & Systems

  • Reflections switched to screen-space; minor light tuning

  • Fixes for invisible items spawning in shelters

World & Environment

  • LOD fixes on coat-hanger; outhouse-door collision updated

  • Removed floating lamp in cabin; added shelf collisions to jetty & shack

Changed files in this update

