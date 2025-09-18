This patch introduces a common feature that I had previously missed: keybinding. Although it may seem like a small addition, a lot of underlying code was refactored and changed, so new bugs may appear. Please report any you encounter.



Another noticeable change is the addition of new entities to support mods. Now it’s possible to tweak or create character features such as buffs/debuffs, perks, and skills. Custom research can also be created. It is now possible to design your own items with unique skills or perks and integrate them smoothly into the game.



Thank you for your continued feedback and support — it really helps improve the game!