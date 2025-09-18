



Greetings, fearless warrior!

A massive thank you to all the heroes who have already supported and helped shape Morgenstern by playing the Demo and Beta. Your feedback has been invaluable. Now, with the launch of Early Access, even more heroes will have the chance to join this epic quest and help support this adventurous project!



We'll likely need a short period after release to put out any initial fires—that is, to squash bugs and deliver patches as quickly as possible. Once the essential work is done to ensure a solid and stable experience, we'll get to the meat of the matter!

We have a huge list of improvements planned to make the game more accessible and engaging. Furthermore, you can look forward to:

More Characters

More Weapons

More Loot

More Spells

More Enemies

More Biomes

More Female Characters

...More of everything!

Your feedback will be instrumental from the start, and together we can shape Morgenstern's journey to its full release. We are fully aware that we are not there yet! As a very small team, we anticipate needing at least another year in Early Access to bring our incredible number of visions and improvements to life. We hope a successful Early Access launch will give us the opportunity to implement everything we— and you — envision for the complete Morgenstern.

If the game receives the resonance we hope for, it will probably never be truly "finished," but our goal is to build a polished, well-rounded 1.0 experience that offers many hours of entertainment and immense variety!

We are incredibly excited to embark on this adventure with you.

With love,

Gila and Reinhard

Team Morgenstern