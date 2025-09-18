 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20033663 Edited 18 September 2025 – 15:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
📌 Quick Hotfix – Npcs stop moving

Hey everyone,
We just pushed a small update!

Thanks for your patience and reports. More improvements coming soon!

