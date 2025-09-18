📌 Quick Hotfix – Npcs stop moving
Hey everyone,
We just pushed a small update!
Thanks for your patience and reports. More improvements coming soon!
Patch Notes – Survivors Dawn – Sep 18th (v1.0 Bundle 15)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3565221
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update