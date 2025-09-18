* Added a control hint on how to remove a note when using it. [E]
* Changed some autosave locations to avoid reloading before a dialogue and having to listen to it every time after death, which was causing irritation.
* Fixed a script where an explosion would trigger again if the game was loaded at that specific moment. (fixed via save)
* Removed items that couldn't be picked up.
* Added a few more zombies at the end of the prologue and a couple more AK magazines.
* Other fixes require more time and a possible overhaul, so I most likely don't plan to make any more changes for this playtest for now.
* Also, I recommend that if you replay the game's prologue, you clear the saves from the folder [b]C:\Users\****\AppData\Local\PANGIT_Demo\Save[/b] as there might be errors and incorrect behavior after the updates.
PANGIT Playtest - Hotfix 0.2
