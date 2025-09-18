 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20033549 Edited 18 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for v0.7.5

This patch includes:

  • Research has been enabled

  • Research is performed automatically by the computer as the captain is obviously inebriated

  • Researching occurs in a round robin fashion and might stall if any resources are missing

  • Research also lists the spent resources so you can keep track of how must you've invested into a tech

  • Active researching is indicated above the profile menu below your resources

  • Orbital stations has been added, you can now hover above them (indicatated visually where) to discover new tech or perhaps even aquire some loot

  • At least 6 different techs can be discovered, some are known from the start - some has to be discovered

  • Nebula has been added to the game, watch out for the statics that comes with them

  • Proper death animation added to the game

  • Godot had an update - so the base underlying code was checked during version bump to ensure everything is ok

  • Godot 4.5 comes with "Shader packing" which in short pre-packs and preps multiple visual aspects of the game which can lead to less stuttering and "graphical" loading glitches

  • Added active dialog window from computer in the actual game with the correct obfuscated computerized language we all love

  • Added a talk label above the ship allowing the captain to make comments during drive and to display results of discovery events on orbitals

  • Enriched some effects around the sun

  • General script refactoring surrounding every aspect that touch and integrates with the newly added features and adjusted features


Stay safe and drift proper!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3457642
Linux 64-bit Depot 3457643
