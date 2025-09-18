A new patch has been released for v0.7.5

This patch includes:

Research has been enabled

Research is performed automatically by the computer as the captain is obviously inebriated

Researching occurs in a round robin fashion and might stall if any resources are missing

Research also lists the spent resources so you can keep track of how must you've invested into a tech

Active researching is indicated above the profile menu below your resources

Orbital stations has been added, you can now hover above them (indicatated visually where) to discover new tech or perhaps even aquire some loot

At least 6 different techs can be discovered, some are known from the start - some has to be discovered

Nebula has been added to the game, watch out for the statics that comes with them

Proper death animation added to the game

Godot had an update - so the base underlying code was checked during version bump to ensure everything is ok

Godot 4.5 comes with "Shader packing" which in short pre-packs and preps multiple visual aspects of the game which can lead to less stuttering and "graphical" loading glitches

Added active dialog window from computer in the actual game with the correct obfuscated computerized language we all love

Added a talk label above the ship allowing the captain to make comments during drive and to display results of discovery events on orbitals

Enriched some effects around the sun