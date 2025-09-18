Added support for multiple languages thanks to the following contributors:
Russian: Alegil(ru)
Simplified Chinese: Ming Bai & YangQinXuanLv
Traditional Chinese: YangQinXuanLv
Added a staff credits screen.
Made minor fixes and adjustments.
version 1.0.5 update
