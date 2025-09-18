 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20033516 Edited 18 September 2025 – 15:09:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added support for multiple languages thanks to the following contributors:
Russian: Alegil(ru)
Simplified Chinese: Ming Bai & YangQinXuanLv
Traditional Chinese: YangQinXuanLv

Added a staff credits screen.

Made minor fixes and adjustments.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3930301
