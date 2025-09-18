 Skip to content
18 September 2025
Hello, Students! 🎓

We know that Campus Life’s launch hasn’t lived up to the expectations we set together. We are sorry for that. The honest feedback from this community has been loud and clear: there are areas we need to fix, improve, and expand on. While we continue working hard on patches and updates to address bugs, balance, and polish, we also want to give something back right now as a sign of our appreciation and commitment.

That’s why today we’re releasing the Digital Goodies Pack!

This content pack includes:

  • An artbook

  • Concept art from the game

  • The original soundtrack

  • And more digital bonus content such as wallpapers and access to our stream archive

You can find all of this content within your game files, in a folder called 'Supporter pack'.

We know this alone doesn’t fix things, but it’s an important step forward. Our plan is to continue listening, improving, and building the Campus Life experience into the game we all want it to be.

Thank you for sticking with us during these early, rocky weeks. Your feedback isn’t just being read - it’s actively shaping the path forward. Stay tuned for patch notes and more details about what’s coming next.

Feel free to share your thoughts, bug reports, and ideas - or come hangout with us by joining our Discord.

Cheers,
~ Frozen Way and Game Formatic Team

