Tutorial Changes

Hold Timers

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the main door of the first room would open and close at the start of every game.



Fixed a bug where the map could generate multiple times, causing crashes.



After hearing some of your feedback on, I’ve made some big changes that I’m really excited to share with you.One of the most common points of feedback was that the tutorial just wasn’t good enough. With that in mind, I’ve completely reworked the Power Tutorial.It’s now a dedicated level that guides you step by step through the Power Objective, showing how it works, and how to complete it successfully.In Haunted Mines there are certain objects that are Holdable, meaning you need to interact with them for a few seconds to activate them.Originally, these were designed to create tension: forcing you to stay vulnerable for a short time, and making you carefully choose when to interact (ideally when the Monster wasn’t nearby).However, many players felt the timers were just too long, which made things feel a bit boring.So, I’ve adjusted them:Easier difficulties → much faster hold times.Harder difficulties → hold times are closer to the original design.This should strike a better balance between tension and fun.