New Level 12: CSMANTIS
Who needs a buggy when you can ride a living tank?
🦏 A creature somewhere between a rhino and a hippo, so huge it feels like a war machine on legs.
💣 You don’t run—you crush. Flatten enemies beneath your beast as you storm through the lair of a 5 meter mantis.
🪳 The grand finale: A massive mantis boss ready to slice you into pieces unless you blast it first.
Does it sound dangerous? Yes. Does it sound fun? Absolutely!
Leaderboards Expanded
Each level keeps its own ranking, but now there’s also a global leaderboard.
It adds up your scores across all levels, so you can fight not just for stage dominance but for the title of best Echo Wars player in the world.
Tougher enemies
Missile soldiers are now bigger, blue, and tougher: double the health for double the trouble.
Rework of Level 7: Hipposaurus
💣 Bigger, crazier, and a lot more fun.
The final boss now puts up a serious fight.
Other improvements
Improved force feedback when playing with a wheel on PC—you’ll feel every bump and crash.
Level 6 (Space Race): easier to damage the boss and now prettier with visual polish.
Level 5 (Flameworm): lighting fixed, no more playing in the dark.
In short: colossal beasts, giant bugs, global glory and an upgraded festival of chaos.
