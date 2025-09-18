 Skip to content
Major 18 September 2025 Build 20033334 Edited 18 September 2025 – 14:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
New Level 12: CSMANTIS

Who needs a buggy when you can ride a living tank?

  • 🦏 A creature somewhere between a rhino and a hippo, so huge it feels like a war machine on legs.

  • 💣 You don’t run—you crush. Flatten enemies beneath your beast as you storm through the lair of a 5 meter mantis.

  • 🪳 The grand finale: A massive mantis boss ready to slice you into pieces unless you blast it first.

Does it sound dangerous? Yes. Does it sound fun? Absolutely!

Leaderboards Expanded

  • Each level keeps its own ranking, but now there’s also a global leaderboard.

  • It adds up your scores across all levels, so you can fight not just for stage dominance but for the title of best Echo Wars player in the world.

Tougher enemies

  • Missile soldiers are now bigger, blue, and tougher: double the health for double the trouble.

Rework of Level 7: Hipposaurus

  • 💣 Bigger, crazier, and a lot more fun.

  • The final boss now puts up a serious fight.

Other improvements

  • Improved force feedback when playing with a wheel on PC—you’ll feel every bump and crash.

  • Level 6 (Space Race): easier to damage the boss and now prettier with visual polish.

  • Level 5 (Flameworm): lighting fixed, no more playing in the dark.

    In short: colossal beasts, giant bugs, global glory and an upgraded festival of chaos.

Changed files in this update

