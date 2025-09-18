This is a beta test for the game engine update only.
The main points to test are:
Opening and existing save file and continuing the game. If you have a save file from earlier in the game, you should be able to select the same options and see the same scenes as you did previously
Providing you don't overwrite the existing file, your save file will remain unaffected.
Starting a game from new. In previous tests, issues with the engine update would be first encountered at the end of the first playable day.
Translations. Switching between and playing in another language should function normally.
Whilst this beta version is just an engine test, what can you expect for the upcoming content for playable day Thursday?
Art with Ms Wilson
Electrical with Ms Taylor
Logistics with Mrs Myers
Literature with Mrs Adams
Lunch with Kimberley or Amy
Intern with Ms Taylor
Supermarket with Alison
Bar with Karla
Boutique with Patricia and Kimberley
Changed depots in beta branch