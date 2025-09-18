 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20033314 Edited 18 September 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This is a beta test for the game engine update only.

The main points to test are:

  • Opening and existing save file and continuing the game. If you have a save file from earlier in the game, you should be able to select the same options and see the same scenes as you did previously

    Providing you don't overwrite the existing file, your save file will remain unaffected.

  • Starting a game from new. In previous tests, issues with the engine update would be first encountered at the end of the first playable day.

  • Translations. Switching between and playing in another language should function normally.

Whilst this beta version is just an engine test, what can you expect for the upcoming content for playable day Thursday?

Art with Ms Wilson

Electrical with Ms Taylor

Logistics with Mrs Myers

Literature with Mrs Adams

Lunch with Kimberley or Amy

Intern with Ms Taylor

Supermarket with Alison

Bar with Karla

Boutique with Patricia and Kimberley

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20033314
Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2508401
macOS 64-bit Depot 2508402
