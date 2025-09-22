The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived: ENDLESS™ Legend 2 enters Early Access today!
It’s time to explore the strange new world of Saiadha, its myths and history, and the varied factions who live there.
A Changing World: What is Endless Legend 2?
For some of you, Endless Legend 2 will need no further introduction, but let me say a few words about what you can expect in the Early Access version anyway:
Monsoons and Tidefalls: Violent storms regularly ravage Saiadha, bringing dangers and opportunities to your exploration. Yet greater treasure awaits when the clouds part, and the waters of Saiadha recede, revealing new lands for you to explore, claim, and fight over with your neighbors. The deeper you go, the greater the riches.
5 Unique Factions: From the militant Kin of Sheredyn to the diplomatic coral-robots of the Aspects, each of the five factions available in Early Access has their own story, strengths and weaknesses, and abilities that will shape your experience. A sixth faction closely tied to the history of Saiadha will be added later.
A rich world to explore: As you pursue victory, you will encounter many characters and quests. From the faction quest that tells of the history and struggles of your people to encounters with minor factions and wandering characters, Saiadha has many stories and secrets for you to uncover.
Tactical Battles: Take command of your troops as armies clash and exploit terrain effects, unit abilities, and the powerful active abilities of your heroes to turn the tide of battle.
Looking Ahead: Early Access Improvements
Of course, being in Early Access means that the game will evolve in the coming weeks and months including the addition of the sixth faction, multiplayer, and custom factions. If you want to know what we’ve been working on, you can check out the State of the Game our Game Director Derek wrote a few days ago (or check out the full patch notes from Demo to EA release at the end of this post). We’ll also share a more thorough look ahead at our plans in a few days, but we want to have some time to read your feedback after you try the game first.
In addition to the game, we are also offering a Supporter Pack for those of you who would like to grab some cool bonus content outside the game, like an official map of Saiadha, Arnaud’s marvelous soundtrack, and a sneak peek at the upcoming artbook.
And just like the game, this pack will evolve and get better over the course of Early Access with the addition of more content, like new versions of the map altered by the Tidefalls or more tracks for the OST.
Your Feedback Matters: Reviews and Community
There’s a reason we are putting Endless Legend 2 into Early Access: We want to hear from you, our players.
So if you’ve spent some time with the game, please let us know what you think! Leave a Steam review and join our community on the forum, the Amplitude Discord, or our Amplifiers community hub.
Patch 0 - From Demo to Early Access
Changes
Details
Features
Added the Last Lords playable faction.
Added the Necrophage playable faction.
Added the Tahuk playable faction.
Balance
Fortresses heal over time, not immediately.
Hero Equipment Balancing.
Hero Skills Balancing.
Mainline units' costs increase from 160 to 180.
[Unit] Support units' costs increase from 200 to 300.
[Unit] Elite units' costs increase from 400 to 450.
Fixes Repair All District cost.
Keep Districts no longer provide Approval.
Feudalism Technology now provides +1 Dust per Population on Citizens & Artisans
Saiadhan Inquisition technology now provides +5 Science on Lord's Estate
Altar of Channeling improvement now provides +2 Dust on Population.
Councilor Rebalance
Bootcamp Tyrant +100% Experience on creating Units on Cities
Privateer +25% battle spoils, +1 Movement out of battle, +100% trade cost
Scavenger Tactics +40% battle spoils
Motherland's Sacrifice -20% Industry on Units cost, -50% Dust Cost Units
Fencing Star +50% Ransack/Raze gains
Haggler -30% resource discount on all units, -30% Dust Cost Units
Mineralogist +8 Science on Mines
Mining Genius +1 Resource extracted on mines
Foreign Legionnaire +30% Exp on Non-Hero Minor Faction Units, -30% Industry on Minor Faction Units
Mortal Surgeon +20 % Health on non hero units.
Blood Money +30% Dust if at War
Victorious Orator +20% Damage on non hero units.
Unfair Trade +100% Dust on Trading Districts, -30% Industrty cost on Trading Districts
Martial Firebrand +8 Influence on Military Districts
Siegemaster+10 Capture points toward any capture mission, +50% Wall damage during siege phase
Iconoclast-100% Influence Production in Scribes, +100% Science production in Scribes
Elite Negotiator +30% Experience on Heroes
Dauntless +30% Experience on nonHero-Units
Miserly Wagemaster -50% Dust upkeep on non-Hero units
Patriotic Appeal -20% Industry cost on non minor faction units, +10 Approval on cities
Military Precision -20% Industry cost on MilitaryDistrict & Infrastructures, +5 Approval on Military Districts
Conscientious Instructor -30% Dust to buyout Units, +30% Unit experience on unit creation
Travels Well +1 Move speed outside of battle on units, +100% Health regen on Armies while Guarding
In Rude Health +20 Health regen in territories, +20% Health on NonHero-Units
Quickstep +2 Move speed outside of battle on units
Spec Ops' Eye, +50% Experience on nonHero-Units, +50% Upkeep on nonHero-Units
Reclamation Champion -30% Industry cost on units
Thrifty -5 Upkeep on non-hero Units
Narrative Victories Balancing.
Mercenary Costs Balancing.
Entrenchment Gauge rebalance- The Intention is to delay the capacity for Kin players to build a Chosen early & keep Chosen bonuses only on the gauge.
The Chosen caps are unlocked at 2nd, 3rd & 4th thresholds.
The 5th threshold unlocks +100 Health, +10 Min & +20 Max Damage, +20 Defense on Chosen units.
Removed +50% Health on Chosen on The Hand of Garin technology.
Removed +50% Health on Chosen on The Gaze of Garin technology.
Removed +50% Min & Max Damage on Chosen on The Nurture of Garin technology.
The Hand of Garin technology now unlocks the improvement Legion Vaults.
The Wisdom of Garin technology now provides +2 Science on Keep & the Improvement Legionaries Workshop.
The Gaze of Garin technology now provides +2 Influence on Keep & the Improvement Martial Discipline.
Trying to reduce the amount of bonuses given to the Keeps: Now it is primarily an Approval, Industry & Influence provider.
For The Badge councilor traits now provides +50% FIDSI on Military Districts.
The Wisdom of Garin technology now provides 25% cost reduction on Military Districts & Infrastructures & unlock the improvement Legionaries Workshop.
The Gaze of Garin technology now unlocks the Improvement Martial Discipline.
The Nurture of Garin technology now provides +1 Industry on Population.
Legionaries Workshop Improvement now provides +0.01 Industry per Fortification.
Military Press Improvement now provides +2 Influence on Military Districts.
Necrophage Balancing
Necro have less access to Diplomatic technologies.
Necro can't enact Immigration Policies.
Necro Scavenger Lairs now unlocks +15 Approval & +6 Influence on Nests
Necro no longer have access to the Creed Technology
Necro Evolve to Nest costs exponentially
Necrophage Larva upgrade balancing.
Necrophage Quest rebalance.
Nerf Bridge district's cost.
Remove the districts' synergy with the bridge
Last Lord Soul Repo unicity is Single per territory
Fixing missing mapper in Penitent Shrine unlocked effects
Extending Lunar Veins resource bonus effect to Jubilant status.
Rebalance protectorates
Ametrine +5%, +2% industry per pacfied villages on Cities
Blackhammer +4 Damage Bonus, +2 Damage Bonus per pacified villages on non hero Units
Daughters Of Bor +3 Defense, +1 Defense per pacified villages on non hero Units
Foundling +15 Hp, + 4 Hp per pacified villages on Units
Gorog +10% Exp gains on hero, +3% per village
GreenScion +5%, +2% Food per pacified villages on Cities
Hoy And Ladhran +10 Approval, +3 Approval per pacified villages on Cities
Hydracorn +5% focus, +3% Focus per pacified villages on Units on non hero
Noquensii +5%, +2% influence per pacified villages on Cities
Ochling +10 % Spoil of War, +4% Spoil of War per pacified village
Oneiroi +10 Health Regen, +3 Health Regen per pacified village
Sollusk "+20 Health, +5 health per pacified village on Heroes
TheConsortium +5%, +2% dust per pacified villages on Cities
UnseeingSeer +5%, +2% Science per pacified villages
Xavius +300, +150 Fortifs on city center per pacified villages
Aspect Quest Rebalance.
Only tier1 luxury can be dropped in curios
Luxury balancing: Simplification (only 1 effect per lux) and tweak
Natural wonder balancing: nerf of the strongest Wonders
Public Opinion balance
Public opinion modifiers "you declared war on me" and "you declared unjustified war on me" are now applied on the defender instead of the attacker
Public opinion modifiers for "you declared war on me" and "you declared unjustified war on me" are no longer applied when performing a Force Truce
Research Collaboration Treaty signed: from +5 to +10
Non-Aggression Pact Treaty signed: from +20 to +10
Shared Victory Treaty signed: from +20 to +15
Attacked: from -5 to -10
Closed Borders declared: from -10 to -15
Unjustified War: from -10 to -20
War declared: from -20 to -30
Coral Spore destroyed: from -5 to -20
City ransacked: from -5 to -10
City or Camp razed: from -10 to -15
Closed Borders revoked: from +10 to +15
Research Collaboration Treaty revoked: from -10 to -15
Immigration Policy Treaty revoked: from -10 to -15
Non-Aggression Pact Treaty revoked: from -10 to -15
Shared Victory Treaty revoked: from -15 to -20
Surrender accepted: from +5 to +10
Era 6 Added "Military Conditioning" technology effect: +50 Health, +5 Min Damage, +10 Max Damage & +10 Defense on Unit.
Era 6 Added "Stock Exchange" technology effect: +15% Influence on City Hall.
Era 6 Changed "Civilization Optimizations" technology effect to: +1 IDSI on Population if City is Jubilant.
Era 6 Changed "Stock Exchange" technology effect to: +100% FIDSI on Districts.
Removed "Entrenched Military" councilor effect +3 Approval on Keeps.
Changed "Barracking Voice" councilor effect from +2 Citizens slots on Keeps & +4 Approval on Keeps to +1 pop slot on Communal Habitations.
Removed "Military Precision" councilor effect +6 Approval on Keeps.
Reduced "City Slicker" councilor effect from +15 to +9 Approval on Cities.
Changed "For the Badge" councilor effect from +50% FIDSI on Keeps to +3 Approval on Keeps.
Removed "The Wisdom of Garin" technology effect: -25% on Keeps costs.
Reduced "As was ordained" empire trait from +6 to +3 Approval on Keeps.
Removed "Military Efficiency" improvement effect: -50% on Military Improvements costs.
Changed "Military Efficiency" improvement effect from -50% to -25% on Keeps costs.
A newly conquered city must trigger an "Occupation" status: Half the population (randomly picked) is killed & -50% FIDSI during 10 turns
Increased approval malus given when going over the City Cap
Tweaked Diplomacy Trait behaviors to make each Faction feel different from an AI perspective.
Unjustified War now reduces by 40 other Public opinions.
Scientific treaties now provide +10% Science on Cities to both Empires.
Rebalanced when the victory quest triggers
Rebalanced hero levels (they level slower at higher levels)
Rebalanced unit vetrency (slower)
Rebalanced the era effect to take this into account for the militia and newly created units
Added effect to era effect Military Discipline (I & II): +30% Experience gains on heroes and on non-hero units.
Removed the Aspect faction trait "Sightless Cities"
Aspect Population now provides +1 Influence when at Peace.
Noquensii Population changed effect from +2 Influence when at Peace to +2 Influence on Scribes.
Increase the cost of the Force Treaty from 150 to 300, plus an extra 100 for each treaty signed with the same faction.
Last Lords Population effect changed from +2 Influence to +2 Dust.
Last Lords Population Scale Bonus Tier 2 changed from +1 Influence to +1 Dust on Last Lord Population.
UI
Main Setting are editable from the lobby screen.
Remove Feedback when a skill will be lost in specialization.
Locating an objective should not unselect the army.
Remove the diplomatic ribbon.
Add info to the Starting Tech tooltip.
End Turn button only glows when it’s “End Turn”
Unit card locks without needing the shift key.
Improved Foundation feedback.
Updated Approval Tooltip.
Better feedback Era unlock states.
More immersion on Quest Dialogs. The now better indicate the speaker and have a typewriter effect when displaying text (which can be configured in settings).
Onboarding
Move Tutorial to the Main Menu.
Put a cooldown on starting hints so they don’t overwhelm the player.
“Quarries” vs “Mines” has been removed. Now it’s just Mines everywhere for extracting resources.
AI
AI won't move first to "steal" things a player is about to get.
Improve AI personalities.
AI will be more likely to propose peace deals.
AI more likely to propose deals for resources the other party has.
Rebalanced AI difficulty modifiers.
Art
Improve the tutorial camera sequence.
Fix for blurry graphics on some computers.
Improved the visibility of grid lines.
Bugfixes
Details
Monsoon (Season of Shadow) uses placeholder icon
_x000D_ texts seem to affect every language
Debug text in the Feeding Frenzy faction trait tooltip of the 'A Mortal Life?' quest reward for Last Lords
Traffic cone present in the first line of dialog of the Chapter05A Step02 of the LL faction quest
Missing loc key for the exploited coral definition for non-aspect empires
"Deathlier Blow!" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat
"Shooting Expertise" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat
"Relentless Dash" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat
"Tactical Focus" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat
"Choral Onslaught" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat
"Pinning Volley" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat
"Balletic Shield" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat
"Accusation" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat
"Coral Invasion" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat
Missing key for generic quest 03
"Spinning Top" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat
Placeholder string for Cannot be done as the Army is locked by an ongoing battle
Several missing loc keys for the objective and reward of the "lands to the slaughter" quest
Placeholder string for There is a Ruin on your Territory, and they like it
Missing key for Theracles Cost Modifier Effect
Missing loc keys for mandatory ongoing battle
Missing icon for the "sacred flames feeding" faction trait
Missing loc key for holy fire conduit
Icon associated with "Direct Order" active skill is a placeholder icon
Missing loc keys for siege status on cities
The definition of the exploited coral is misleading
In the breakdown of the dust income and public opinion, "coralling dust" is listed with a quite obscure name
3rd line of Kin intro video "the right hand of Emperor Zelevas." should start with a Cap as previous sentence finished with a point
Placeholder icon appears as "Sages' Guidance" text when passive skill is used in battle by Keba Uranpar
Placeholder icon appears before "Patched Up" text when "Patched Up" active skill is used in battle
"Recovery Shot" active skill shows a placeholder icon when used on a friendly unit
In battle, the AI moves a ranged unit next to other units and that unit gets a debuff and exposes itself to get extra damage
Audio is turning off during the end game cinematic for the Necrophage faction after winning by elimination
Player cannot use the See Council Candidates option in the Council Screen
Selector moves by itself shortly after ending turn on Next Specializations screen
Random Event - Player does not have an option to pick anything besides first path choice
If one of the players chooses Instant Resolution, battle will end without other player's input
Player is not able to add Inducements when creating a Counter Proposal
While in Battle Menu the player can enter Left Header Menu, being stuck
In some places, tooltips obscure important elements of the screens
Disable camera elasticity when locating entities on the map on gamepad
Monsoon water shader causes multiple small white pixels to flicker
Leader portraits in the lobby are blurry
The VFX at the top of the banner of a peace offering blinks
The description of the "legendary heroes" skill can be misleading
Missing loc keys for green scion skill tree
The tooltip for the hybrid skill tree of minor faction heroes is not the right one
If another Empire has an active Quest on a Subterranean Shrine, player is unable to attack it
Eliminating unit with a Death Blow! refreshes the ability
The faction quest Chapter06A Step01 of the LastLord has a choice with only one possibility
Missing parameter in first dialog of the "A Bitter Truth" quest Step03 conclusion
The Negative Status Blind Fanaticism vanishes after the Geodissection ability is used on any province
In tuto, players cannot find the quest army because it is not clear it is bound to the mF quest
The Quest Journal tutorial hint doesn't appear
Advanced Orders hint does not appear on a gamepad UI
The tooltip for the "Guard" action is deprecated
Missing french translation for "damaged" status tooltip description
Need Descriptor Override for Quest04B Step01 Objective
Empire bonuses for Kin of Sheredyn contains traffic cone
Missing key for Laboratory technology effects
Debug text is present in "The Holy Grail" quest objective.
The "deadly corals" faction trait doesn't seem to have any effect
Missing loc keys for collectible quest army
Missing italian translation for damaged status
The "Weaponize" path for the "The Art of war" event has a duplicate when displaying the reward
Player can quit City panel during Population Vocation hint
Holy Oculum tooltip does not mention that it levels up when surrounded by 4 districts
Missing Assimilation Effects on Green Scions
Missing loc key for "fire of the gods attack"
Missing localization on Called Population Bonuses
The nested tooltip you get by hovering "capture points" is wrong
Missing loc is present in the title and description of the Pacified Villages under Protectorate nested tooltip
Missing lock key in observatory tooltip
Icon associated with "Shared Ward" active skill is a placeholder icon
Icon associated with "Second Wind I" active skill is a placeholder icon
Placeholder icon appears as "Acidic Strike" text when passive skill is used in battle by Opbot
A Bitter Truth has debug strings present in its choices
A Placeholder is present on the Positive Status for Reinforced units
Chapter 5 objective that requires districts with "Appendage" is unclear
The instant resolution result of the same battle changes completely from one turn to another
Placeholder icon appears as "Cutting Strike" text when passive skill is used in battle
In tutorial scenario, you break the flow by removing the units from the queue before validating the Unit Recruitment hint
The "broken focus" icon on the attack line preview for ranged attacks is not the right one
Missing string is present in the "Broken Focus" tooltip during battle
You can't put an army into "guard" if it's out of movement points
The bonus defense for infantry units is not applied
The "attribute" hint of the "hero points and skill tree" overlaps with the UI element that it's meant to highlight
The effect of the "healing song" faction trait is not clear
Controls are locked after completing very fast a previous reader mode hint
The "devoted guard" ability targets allied units instead of the hero themselves
The resilient heart trait does not match the specs
Missing string is present in the title of the "Thanks For Playing" tutorial ending window
The objective of the chapter 3 step 3 of the aspect faction quest is not clear
The effect of the "coral yield increase" unlock can be misleading
The effect of the empire bonus given by Aspect_Technology_07 is misleading
Missing event choice rewards in the "The Dishonest Soldier" collectible event
Missing event choice rewards in the "Deicide" endgame event
The interest and motivation data for AI treaties need to be checked
The "terrain logistics" ability gives 1.9 movement points instead of 2
Armies cannot perform any action on a tile such as Found Capital, blocking progression
It is not possible to progress in the game after the Something on the Shore event
Player does not gain Envoy unit upon completing FactionQuest_Aspect_Chapter01_Step02
Camera doesn't move and focus the selected army when clicking "Next Army" buttons after skipping camera sequence
The Bringer of Citizenry Deed does not take into account assimilated Minor Faction citizens and purchased last lord citizens
Warnings - Order=OrderTransferUnits was posted and failed and will probably fail again
Armies that spawn as quest objectives spawn during the dialog, which is too early
The Capture Action change is not updated, resulting in a different action
Loading an auto-save turn 3 of Tuto will lead to a soft lock
After a quest is started, the yellow objective vfx appears for a few seconds and then it disappears
Unable to build spores on coral tiles
OnEntityActionStart: IsStillValid() is false at OnEntityActionStart in Action.cs (I also have no idea what this means)
If a quest objective is an invoice to pay and there is a choice to be made as well in the dialog quest, what actually needs to be paid is not displayed
A quest is completed without the dialog appearing (or almost)
When a round up triggers a rebellion you don't get the population
If you have "completed" the quest objective of the chapter 1 step 3 of the kin quest before getting the quest, that's immediately completed but you don't get the reward
In manual battle rounds don't end
The AI is ready to declare war and attacks with only one army because for one of the armies the behaviour tree fails
"Larva Creation" Empire Trait has debug text in the description
When an AoE attack is performed by a friendly unit the hit animation is played even if the attack doesn't affect your units in any way
A city which is being subjugated still produces some fidsi
AI can subjugate camps without declaring war
When loading a save that was made during a battle, after having quit to desktop, the movement preview in the battle is invisible
The "long winter's nap" quest cannot be completed.
If an empire hasn't chosen a subjugation stance, the other empires can still end the turn
An army standing on a burrow can't enter it if the "Left click to order movement" option is on
During battle, you can't queue an active skill that targets an enemy during a unit movement
Lazualin can be paid at the Site of the Ancient with another unit besides the mentioned one during the "A Bitter Truth" necro faction quest
The sick status is not removed from the hoy and ladhran unit after their faction-specific quest is completed
Missing parameter is present in the Trading Post tooltip
When two battlefields overlap it can happen that you can accidentally open the other battle or have units of the other battle appear in the battle that you are watching as well.
If an unselected army is attacked the battle screen doesn't appear and all units are visible on the world map
When parleying with a minor village, the quest dialog doesn't start and the mandatory action is not displayed either
Horror can be on same tile as player's unit which lead this unit to be unuseable for the battle
Debug text present during battle when hitting multiple units
Loading a save (manual and auto) made during Tutorial will necessary trigger Camera hint again
No reward displayed under choices after loading a save that lead to Narrative Events and Key beats
Manual battle instantly ends in a draw
If you get attacked the deployment zone is visible even if the battle is folded
Spamming warning during battle
Couldn't find ability AbilitiesInvolved = ActiveSkill_Equipment_03_1, Hidden = False in BattleAbilityInvolved
Missing text is present in the "Track" objective & rewards text of 'The Hunt' Kin Main Quest
Missing loc is present in the "Noisy" objective & rewards text 'What lies beneath' Kin Main Quest
At the end of the step 1 chapter 2 of the aspect faction quest, the wrong reward is displayed when reloading
The reward for completing the 'Shrine to the God Beast' quest is displayed as "0" in the Notifications panel
If the AI battle debug is set to step-by-step you can't control units in battle
Army can build a Burrow on Anomaly tile if standing on it
Cut Forest, Plant Forest and Clear Mountain actions tooltips doesn't show the correct cost of the actions
In the demo build you can get softlocked during the tutorial if you remove the buildings from the construction queue and advance to the next step
The "isolationist" councilor trait has the word "cost" twice in its tooltip
In tuto, after the Faction Intro video, the Quest journal is displayed
Tech Tooltips title block layout broke
The quest log doesn't update automatically when progressing through the "The fork in the Road" quest
Opening the Journal UI during the tutorial will hide the End Turn Lock button
Call to Action highlight on city pin can be seen from Technology screen after ending turn as required by End Turn hint
During Science Production hint, Research button False Flag indicates "Cannot be done as the action is locked" when it shouldn't as action is unlocked
Canceling construction during tutorial hints results in a soft lock in Technology Screen
UI Domain Immersive Notifications doesn't include Diplomatic Immersive notif, creating UI overlapping
Wrong pictos used in Improvement and District tooltips, next to subtitles under their name.
In tutorial, there is a useless double highlight frame on Passive Skills
In tutorial, a stamp is missing to highlight the Capital City Pin
Missing icons for the bonuses coming from victory paths
Missing loc key for lost awareness of key beats
There are extra non-initialised UI elements in the tooltip of the public opinion.
The client does not see added AI opponents while one is in the lobby
In the scenario tutorial, setting in data a Call to Action highlight on the End Turn button UI element is generating a blocking bug
Visible loc key in the tooltip of the "concordant strike"
The definition of "exploited coral" is the same for both aspect and non-aspects empires
The luxury resources window can't display all the gains from several boosters
Missing icon in the lobby above your faction's name
There is a contextual menu with two identical capture options when interacting with a library
Failure flag indicates misleading information when Minor Faction Village haven't been rebuilt
The Districts and Units Factions section doesn't display the correct content
Loading Screen has a pink placeholder instead of the Endless Legend 2 logo
If the middle click lock mode is activated, you can't right click to close every tooltip at once
If the middle click lock mode is activated, when closing the first nested tooltip of a series, the previous ones are not locked anymore and disappear when moving the mouse cursor away
If the middle click lock mode is active for the nested tooltips, when closing nested tooltips from a "root" terrain tooltip, the terrain tooltip itself is closed automatically
After locking a terrain tooltip with shift, when releasing the key, the tooltip closes and it does not reappear unless you move the mouse cursor to another tile
Wrong behaviour of the shift key in nested tooltips
In assassination battle the "eliminate the target" panel hides the instructions for using an active skill
Unlimited turns before Monsoon following last tidefall
Back button is not sorted correctly and displays behind Leaders
Level 3 districts are still labeled as level 2 districts
Blue text in subjugation stance tooltip
Found Nested in Colonize Window is shown as deprecated
The line that tells you how much it will cost you to declare war is written in blue[Text] World hero armies have debug text in their names
The "broken focus" icon is black
The cavarly class in unit tooltips is not tooltipable
In hints, the UI Target Completion: Equipement Tab is not working
The elements of the terraformation tab of the construction menu are too big
The subjugation pins for spores, ministry, burrow and minor villages are misplaced
In the immersive notification for unlocking a new era, there is only a random technology listed
The pin of the minor faction village that you attacked is not hidden in battle
The buttons of the contextual menu for interacting with a minor faction are not greyed out when the village is in enemy territory
The defensive stance bonus from ascetiscism doesn't work
The hint with the description of the hero equipment screen pops too soon
Breakdown bricks do not use the correct style accross the game
The description of every setting is missing
click replay dialogue doesnt replay dialogue
Settings change randomly when the Settings Menu in the Pause screen has been opened
Unexpected Minor Faction village interaction UI behavior while using left click movement
Debug text presented in the FTUX Window
Incorrect loc stating it's not possible to go on Luxuries/Strategic Resources Tiles in battles
Empire screen Council button has empty Tooltip
The scrollbar of a MP lobby chat dissapears if the chat is too long
Placeholder text in the multiplayer settings tab in a MP lobby
Attack tooltip for World Heroes contain missing parameters
Missing art for the population in the unlocked in the protectorate menu
Noninteractive notification in notifications menu
Hovering over Tiles while in Debug mode doesn't show additional debug information
Missing text in the Ametrine Specific Quest
Missing text on Artistic Licence POI action
The button for "advanced" settings isn't properly written
Languages that don't use occidental spaces break the Skill tooltips layout
Missing Path Army Action Failure Flag
Input name words in the instructions for using an active skill are not localized
Dot dot dot in Victory Immersives are centered instead of aligned on baseline
Debug text is present in the description of the Nossandra Hero tooltip
Missing key for Faction Quest Chapter 01
Italian localisation - Missing text in the monsoon immersive notification
In the status tooltip the status name is repeated twice
The notification for the "Strength of our zeal rises" has a weird phrasing
Master objectives doesn't indicates the number of Fortresses to clear during The Day Of Reckoning and in Victory screen
Wrong voice is played during Tahuks win videos, should not be Gilbert Gottfried.
Missing Failure Flag is present in the "Add a Companion" tooltip of the Hero View when a Hero has the 'Lone Wolf' trait
Missing Failure Flag is present in the "Add a Friend" tooltip of the Hero View when a Hero has the 'Lone Wolf' trait
Missing icon for the "reliquary" improvement
The improvement "Altar of Channeling" has a missing icon in the construction bar
Text is truncated in battle buttons
Interaction with a Minor Village UI cannot be invoked by Menu Button as shown in the tooltip
Various icons need fixing
Icon associated with "Chilling Coup de Grace" passive skill is a placeholder icon
In Underground Citadel, at Potential Rewards Gain, 1 Random Rare Equipment has 3 placeholder images
In the EmpireActionPreviewPin of the "divine service" the symbols for the kin population and the divine population are the same and they are very small
Construction queue mouse does not have same AD as the other panels
The VFX for when getting corpses is the same (or very similar) to the one for gaining dust
When a river flows into the ocean from a cliff, the splashing water VFX looks sort of flat coming out from the cliff mid-air
The "Master Manipulators" faction trait has twice the word "cost" in its description
Exploiting the Past - Overlapping text on Event
It is impossible to build a district on a Dragon Root deposit
Bottom menu don't keep in memory which tab opened
When a turn starts the elements in a terrain tooltip change order
Missing loc key for the description of a treaty counter proposition
The tooltip of natural wonders is misleading
End turn button clickable zone is smaller than it seems
Burrow and Coral spore should display suggestion tile when placing them
Public Opinion description should not be visible
After moving an army, the cursor get stuck in the "cancel" state
If a simulation exception is encountered in game after a broken save crashed on loading, the error popup window does not appear again
Public Opinion hint doesn't show up even if the prerequisites are met
Missing parameter is present for the number of turns in the "Build Coral Spore" tooltip
Missing loc key for quest POI tooltip
Traffic Cone and DEPRECATED for a certain tooltip in the Lobby Screen
“Missing UI mapper" text appears instead of an actual objective for quest "A Placed Called Home", "Leave" path
The battle preview is not displayed or it remains displayed in specific situations
Minor faction armies spawn only at turn 21 when it should happen earlier in Tutorial scenario map
Public Opinion hint can be displayed when player is at war with another empire and it shouldn't as Public Opinion gauge are not displayed
Inconsistent Foundation cost text scaling
Unexpected movement rule text on minor vilages and Anomalies in battle
Missing Localization on Required And Exclusive Link on skill tree
Missing localization on Bread and Circuses curiosity notification
Deprecated reward in narrative event Collectible_Event002_Choice02
Chinese localisation - Traffic cones before the leaders' names in the diplomacy screen and notifications
Missing UIMapper in the empire bonuses of the aspect faction accessible from the empire screen
Map has blurry icons for luxury resource deposits, cities, ridge and natural wonder after first tidefall when dezooming
Add a -50% tech modifier if your username is doctorsandwich8
While in the improvement menu, clicking on a foundation doesn't change the menu to districts
Pioneer councilor trait has a cost reduction on the founding of a capital
There are several elements whose background appears as a square in schematic view in corrupted territories
Failure when a unit trys to attack through another one blocking the battle
There are still waterflow and waterfall VFX on dried up riverbeds
The "wildlife lookout" improvement gives an enormous bonus
The "wood ash pit" improvement gives an enormous bonus
The "friend" stats bonus is applied when the reinforcement friend isn't used for the battle
Failure flag presented with debug text when trying to move an Army in schematic view
Warnings - Order=OrderAssimilateMinorFaction failed and will probably fail again
The AI takes infinite decisions because either a regroup or a HeroEquip order
Missing string is present for Taki Keenshight's name in the "A Matter of Honor" World Hero Quest
Missing subtitles for the Worship Acclaim path win video for the Necro
Traffic cone present in Empire Summary at Hive Society
The order to create a spore fails in loop because the AI wants to create it on a tile with a quest curiosity on it
Traffic cone in the tooltip of honorary knighting
A tile which is not an anomaly is considered as one
One of the Keeper of the Depths ability has a debug text
An AI empire declares war with a very low war readiness
Missing loc keys for world heroes faction lore
When the next Council candidate is appointed, the previous one disappears from the UI
"A Fresh Lead" necro faction quest can target heroes that haven't been recruited yet
Cancelling capture before selecting a capture action causes a mandatory action softlock
Cannot settle a city on one specific tile
The game will not run on an Atari 2600.
The terrain and major factions (Kin, Tahuks, Sandshapers) powers tooltips are never displayed until you lock them manually
Quest pins are no longer appearing in game
When loading a save, the quest that is displayed in the quest journal is not refreshed and the one from a different save is displayed instead
The world hero passive skill "Tireless" doesn't wok
Missing string appears after using the "Ram's Charge" active skill during battle
Abandoning a pacification quest shows "PacificationQuest" without space in between the words
The "Swarm's Fury" active skill applies "Vulnerable 1" instead of "Vulnerable 2" negative status
Missing string is present in the description of the "Haggler" active skill tooltip
The "Mass Jinx" active skill doesn't display the Circle area of effect in the tooltip
No more hint is displayed after drag and dropping a unit from the recuitement queue during Unit Recruitment hint
The "Curious Looter" passive skill displays +10 Dust per Determination instead of +10 Dust per Intuition in the description
The Noquensii specific quest branch A cannot be triggered
The ministry pins sort of float away when zooming out
City Hall tile, Approval gauge and Devour the land button don't displayed their tooltip when hovering it during their respective hints
If an army is besieging a city, the tile which it's on is not walkable
Traffic cone and missing localisation for failure flag for not being allowed to build a dam on a river bed
Placeholder icon and debug text are present when the passive hero ability "Guerilla Tactics" activates
The "Guide" passive ability tooltip displays the wrong information
Research screen is not unlocked after founding the city during tutorial
Camera will not focus on army after playing fully the FTUX camera sequence
99% less guy in the intro video
The Exalted Intuition passive ability has a debug string
Forge of the Old Ones does not grant Natural Wonder effects
Unit class title is not translated in their tooltip
The Victory text after the battle is in two lines but it's one word in Polish
Minor faction villages pacified by coral do not count towards the Bringer of Peace deed
Missing string is present in the lore description of Weybridge's Hauberk (Improved) equipment tooltip
The "Marked" negative status tooltip contains an extra "to" string in the description
Quarries are not counted on Ancient Graveyard Minor Faction quest
The description of the "legendary heroes" skill can be misleading
Some players find the game very "blurry"
Missing loc keys for green scion skill tree
The "terrain logistics" ability gives 1.9 movement points instead of 2
Option to Found a Capital appears on army panel after entering another Major Faction's territory
During the Second Monsoon the models of Temporary Bridges are destroyed but units can still cross using them
Issue on friend status in battle
Ending a turn while army stands on a temporary bridge, causes a critical
Add Reinforcement is not translated
A traffic cone is present before a camp name in the pin strip
Traffic Cone is present in the passive skills tooltips of the Wandering Spirit world hero (did anyone check to see if we have rights to use the traffic cone icon?)
Flickering occurs when swapping districts in the Construction queue
Traffic cone presented while in battle for the name of the territory in which the battles is in
Player is not able to open a Battle Menu with attacking Unit at all unless they a hold square button, when someone started a Battle with them
The protectorate effect of the hoy and ladhran is applied but it's not feedbacked
The Turn Timer does not work even if enabled in single player mode
Deprecated "Immobilized" battle status effect is present during a battle when a Hero uses "Immobilizing Strike" passive skill
Font fallback system doesn't work as intended
Oracle Councilor Trait allows to skip Eras
End Turn hint will be displayed after loading an auto-turn save beyond than turn 2
Oracle Councilor Trait makes the Era unlock tech counter confusing
Noquensii Assimilation Effect Localisation should be using percentages
Unit Hoy & Ladhran from MF quest "Hard Times" can spawn invisible
Having the clickable quest pin on a quest objective, makes the UX flow a bit weird
The description of "corralling dust" is not the right one for non-aspect empires
The detailed information of the bonuses given by the "share coral exploitation" treaty is missing
The improvement Alchemists's Commission's tooltip displays wrong information about dust gain
Loc key is displayed below player's leader when winning by Acclaim (Wonders)
It's very easy to miss the information that one of your camps is undergoing subjugation
Incorrect translation for analog stick in some languages
The AI is ready to declare war and attacks with only one army because for one of the armies the behaviour tree fails
Debug text presented on every besieged foundation tile's tooltip
Flickering VFX on surrender offer
Videos subtitles character spacings are not properly set up
Main Menu has lots of references to incorrect information
The schematic view territory colouring is too strong and impacts pin's readability
Missing localization on World Heroes' Poi lore
Coraling Dust doesn't have proper description with effect for both empires
Shoving Strike 1 and Fearless Charge 1 skills do not work
For quest armies the army pin is a bit too far from the quest pin
Minor Village and Fortress tile tooltip must be update on battle
Map uses ocean names from Endless Legend
Can't inspect army while in subjugation
Signing Treaties hint doesn't trigger even if player is at peace with another empire
The word "cost" is repeated in the description of the cohabitation trait
Missing assimilation effects in the tooltip of the pin of minor faction villages
When splitting a unit from an army onto an event-triggering curiosity and then merging the unit back into the army, the event disappears
In the protectorate window you need to scroll a lot in order to move the scrolling bar on the left
The FIDSI production malus applied by a siege is listed as unknown in the tooltip breakdown
One minor faction village was found stuck in dormant state while already discovered by the player
Exit game and return to desktop buttons should be visible like any other PC version on Steam Deck (no, we aren’t compatible with steam deck yet, but we are working on it).
Most of the pins are not very well placed
In the immersive notification for unlocking a new era, there is only a random technology listed
If level 1 and 2 of the same status are applied to the same unit, level 1 is not removed
It can happen, that there is a ghost unit in battle
When a unit cannot reach a target anymore with an active skill, that active-skill toggle is greyed out, but the there isn't any failure flag
The public-opinion malus for claiming a territory next to the other empire is listed twice and it appears as zero
The effect of the empire bonus given by Aspect_Technology_07 is misleading
After the last tidefall, you end up with some sort of plateaux ponds
Missing loc is present in the 'Punish' objective text of 'The Kin's Fate' Main Quest
The VFX of battle abilities or death are played even if the battle is folded
The effect of the UnitAbility_Aspect_Hero01 is not feedbacked in the breakdown of the attack preview panel
Wrong failure flag when trying to split an army towards a water tile or on top of the army itself
Ranged attack damage is not reduced when attacking a unit on an interior tile
Missing failure flag on the assault button after making an assault during the turn
Warning at the beginning of a turn - Entity Army has invalid ReferenceOwner!
Tormented unit targets the city's districts rather than the player's unit
More than 3 battle tags are displayed at the same time
In a 3-players map, it can happen that the land bridges don't emerge after the first tidefall
The colour of a captured flag keeps changing
Units get the infected status when moving away from a spitter in battle
Some of the options in the settings have got a tooltip
In the main menu, choosing the option that is already selected doesn't close the dropdown menu
Units are slow at executing the "Attack" action when they go through a Minor Faction Village tile, while in Battle
Many warnings "descriptor something Effect number PropertyEffect number is too complicated for feedback. use an exotic translation for that one"
Fixed some softlocks in tutorial
Fixed disabling analytics would not work
Fixed Aspect quest softlock if someone claim the territory before you
Fixed Necrophage main quest chapter 3 not triggering
Fixed public opinion victory condition and use pacified villages instead
Fixed Tahuks ending videos cut off at the end
Fixed terrain tooltip updating and reorganizing by itself
Removed Quarries or Mines in texts
Removed +X Dust on Deposits
Fixed districts placement gain
Fixed some softlocks in tutorial
Fixed disabling analytics would not work
Fixed Aspect quest softlock if someone claim the territory before you
Fixed Necrophage main quest chapter 3 not triggering
Fixed public opinion victory condition and use pacified villages instead
Fixed Tahuks ending videos cut off at the end
Fixed foreign pop being available to Necrophage
Fixed Chilling coup de grace
Fixed unexpected error when interacting with a minor faction in certain conditions
Fixed loc in some ability status
Improved greatly the readability of the schematic view
Fixed red texture for a specific unit
Updated the objective of the Holy Grail Quest to make it achievable. Shoutout to Hanna for the report
Fixed an issue in the Kin faction quest where some localisation keys were not displayed properly
Added the possibility of changing the font size on Steam Deck
Changed the default quality level on Steam Deck
Fixed an issue where the UI could be hidden when minimizing a dialog window
Fixed technical errors when quitting the game (but why would you quit the game?!)
Fixed an error when closing a Rift
Fixed an error when selecting The Takeover option in the Healing Waters event in an edge-case scenario
Fixed an error when hovering the end turn label in the end turn hub
Changed files in this update