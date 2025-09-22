Monsoon (Season of Shadow) uses placeholder icon

_x000D_ texts seem to affect every language

Debug text in the Feeding Frenzy faction trait tooltip of the 'A Mortal Life?' quest reward for Last Lords

Traffic cone present in the first line of dialog of the Chapter05A Step02 of the LL faction quest

Missing loc key for the exploited coral definition for non-aspect empires

"Deathlier Blow!" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat

"Shooting Expertise" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat

"Relentless Dash" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat

"Tactical Focus" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat

"Choral Onslaught" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat

"Pinning Volley" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat

"Balletic Shield" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat

"Accusation" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat

"Coral Invasion" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat

Missing key for generic quest 03

"Spinning Top" hero skill shows a placeholder icon when used in combat

Placeholder string for Cannot be done as the Army is locked by an ongoing battle

Several missing loc keys for the objective and reward of the "lands to the slaughter" quest

Placeholder string for There is a Ruin on your Territory, and they like it

Missing key for Theracles Cost Modifier Effect

Missing loc keys for mandatory ongoing battle

Missing icon for the "sacred flames feeding" faction trait

Missing loc key for holy fire conduit

Icon associated with "Direct Order" active skill is a placeholder icon

Missing loc keys for siege status on cities

The definition of the exploited coral is misleading

In the breakdown of the dust income and public opinion, "coralling dust" is listed with a quite obscure name

3rd line of Kin intro video "the right hand of Emperor Zelevas." should start with a Cap as previous sentence finished with a point

Placeholder icon appears as "Sages' Guidance" text when passive skill is used in battle by Keba Uranpar

Placeholder icon appears before "Patched Up" text when "Patched Up" active skill is used in battle

"Recovery Shot" active skill shows a placeholder icon when used on a friendly unit

In battle, the AI moves a ranged unit next to other units and that unit gets a debuff and exposes itself to get extra damage

Audio is turning off during the end game cinematic for the Necrophage faction after winning by elimination

Player cannot use the See Council Candidates option in the Council Screen

Selector moves by itself shortly after ending turn on Next Specializations screen

Random Event - Player does not have an option to pick anything besides first path choice

If one of the players chooses Instant Resolution, battle will end without other player's input

Player is not able to add Inducements when creating a Counter Proposal

While in Battle Menu the player can enter Left Header Menu, being stuck

In some places, tooltips obscure important elements of the screens

Disable camera elasticity when locating entities on the map on gamepad

Monsoon water shader causes multiple small white pixels to flicker

Leader portraits in the lobby are blurry

The VFX at the top of the banner of a peace offering blinks

The description of the "legendary heroes" skill can be misleading

Missing loc keys for green scion skill tree

The tooltip for the hybrid skill tree of minor faction heroes is not the right one

If another Empire has an active Quest on a Subterranean Shrine, player is unable to attack it

Eliminating unit with a Death Blow! refreshes the ability

The faction quest Chapter06A Step01 of the LastLord has a choice with only one possibility

Missing parameter in first dialog of the "A Bitter Truth" quest Step03 conclusion

The Negative Status Blind Fanaticism vanishes after the Geodissection ability is used on any province

In tuto, players cannot find the quest army because it is not clear it is bound to the mF quest

The Quest Journal tutorial hint doesn't appear

Advanced Orders hint does not appear on a gamepad UI

The tooltip for the "Guard" action is deprecated

Missing french translation for "damaged" status tooltip description

Need Descriptor Override for Quest04B Step01 Objective

Empire bonuses for Kin of Sheredyn contains traffic cone

Missing key for Laboratory technology effects

Debug text is present in "The Holy Grail" quest objective.

The "deadly corals" faction trait doesn't seem to have any effect

Missing loc keys for collectible quest army

Missing italian translation for damaged status

The "Weaponize" path for the "The Art of war" event has a duplicate when displaying the reward

Player can quit City panel during Population Vocation hint

Holy Oculum tooltip does not mention that it levels up when surrounded by 4 districts

Missing Assimilation Effects on Green Scions

Missing loc key for "fire of the gods attack"

Missing localization on Called Population Bonuses

The nested tooltip you get by hovering "capture points" is wrong

Missing loc is present in the title and description of the Pacified Villages under Protectorate nested tooltip

Missing lock key in observatory tooltip

Icon associated with "Shared Ward" active skill is a placeholder icon

Icon associated with "Second Wind I" active skill is a placeholder icon

Placeholder icon appears as "Acidic Strike" text when passive skill is used in battle by Opbot

A Bitter Truth has debug strings present in its choices

A Placeholder is present on the Positive Status for Reinforced units

Chapter 5 objective that requires districts with "Appendage" is unclear

The instant resolution result of the same battle changes completely from one turn to another

Placeholder icon appears as "Cutting Strike" text when passive skill is used in battle

In tutorial scenario, you break the flow by removing the units from the queue before validating the Unit Recruitment hint

The "broken focus" icon on the attack line preview for ranged attacks is not the right one

Missing string is present in the "Broken Focus" tooltip during battle

You can't put an army into "guard" if it's out of movement points

The bonus defense for infantry units is not applied

The "attribute" hint of the "hero points and skill tree" overlaps with the UI element that it's meant to highlight

The effect of the "healing song" faction trait is not clear

Controls are locked after completing very fast a previous reader mode hint

The "devoted guard" ability targets allied units instead of the hero themselves

The resilient heart trait does not match the specs

Missing string is present in the title of the "Thanks For Playing" tutorial ending window

The objective of the chapter 3 step 3 of the aspect faction quest is not clear

The effect of the "coral yield increase" unlock can be misleading

The effect of the empire bonus given by Aspect_Technology_07 is misleading

Missing event choice rewards in the "The Dishonest Soldier" collectible event

Missing event choice rewards in the "Deicide" endgame event

The interest and motivation data for AI treaties need to be checked

The "terrain logistics" ability gives 1.9 movement points instead of 2

Armies cannot perform any action on a tile such as Found Capital, blocking progression

It is not possible to progress in the game after the Something on the Shore event

Player does not gain Envoy unit upon completing FactionQuest_Aspect_Chapter01_Step02

Camera doesn't move and focus the selected army when clicking "Next Army" buttons after skipping camera sequence

The Bringer of Citizenry Deed does not take into account assimilated Minor Faction citizens and purchased last lord citizens

Warnings - Order=OrderTransferUnits was posted and failed and will probably fail again

Armies that spawn as quest objectives spawn during the dialog, which is too early

The Capture Action change is not updated, resulting in a different action

Loading an auto-save turn 3 of Tuto will lead to a soft lock

After a quest is started, the yellow objective vfx appears for a few seconds and then it disappears

Unable to build spores on coral tiles

OnEntityActionStart: IsStillValid() is false at OnEntityActionStart in Action.cs (I also have no idea what this means)

If a quest objective is an invoice to pay and there is a choice to be made as well in the dialog quest, what actually needs to be paid is not displayed

A quest is completed without the dialog appearing (or almost)

When a round up triggers a rebellion you don't get the population

If you have "completed" the quest objective of the chapter 1 step 3 of the kin quest before getting the quest, that's immediately completed but you don't get the reward

In manual battle rounds don't end

The AI is ready to declare war and attacks with only one army because for one of the armies the behaviour tree fails

"Larva Creation" Empire Trait has debug text in the description

When an AoE attack is performed by a friendly unit the hit animation is played even if the attack doesn't affect your units in any way

A city which is being subjugated still produces some fidsi

AI can subjugate camps without declaring war

When loading a save that was made during a battle, after having quit to desktop, the movement preview in the battle is invisible

The "long winter's nap" quest cannot be completed.

If an empire hasn't chosen a subjugation stance, the other empires can still end the turn

An army standing on a burrow can't enter it if the "Left click to order movement" option is on

During battle, you can't queue an active skill that targets an enemy during a unit movement

Lazualin can be paid at the Site of the Ancient with another unit besides the mentioned one during the "A Bitter Truth" necro faction quest

The sick status is not removed from the hoy and ladhran unit after their faction-specific quest is completed

Missing parameter is present in the Trading Post tooltip

When two battlefields overlap it can happen that you can accidentally open the other battle or have units of the other battle appear in the battle that you are watching as well.

If an unselected army is attacked the battle screen doesn't appear and all units are visible on the world map

When parleying with a minor village, the quest dialog doesn't start and the mandatory action is not displayed either

Horror can be on same tile as player's unit which lead this unit to be unuseable for the battle

Debug text present during battle when hitting multiple units

Loading a save (manual and auto) made during Tutorial will necessary trigger Camera hint again

No reward displayed under choices after loading a save that lead to Narrative Events and Key beats

Manual battle instantly ends in a draw

If you get attacked the deployment zone is visible even if the battle is folded

Spamming warning during battle

Couldn't find ability AbilitiesInvolved = ActiveSkill_Equipment_03_1, Hidden = False in BattleAbilityInvolved

Missing text is present in the "Track" objective & rewards text of 'The Hunt' Kin Main Quest

Missing loc is present in the "Noisy" objective & rewards text 'What lies beneath' Kin Main Quest

At the end of the step 1 chapter 2 of the aspect faction quest, the wrong reward is displayed when reloading

The reward for completing the 'Shrine to the God Beast' quest is displayed as "0" in the Notifications panel

If the AI battle debug is set to step-by-step you can't control units in battle

Army can build a Burrow on Anomaly tile if standing on it

Cut Forest, Plant Forest and Clear Mountain actions tooltips doesn't show the correct cost of the actions

In the demo build you can get softlocked during the tutorial if you remove the buildings from the construction queue and advance to the next step

The "isolationist" councilor trait has the word "cost" twice in its tooltip

In tuto, after the Faction Intro video, the Quest journal is displayed

Tech Tooltips title block layout broke

The quest log doesn't update automatically when progressing through the "The fork in the Road" quest

Opening the Journal UI during the tutorial will hide the End Turn Lock button

Call to Action highlight on city pin can be seen from Technology screen after ending turn as required by End Turn hint

During Science Production hint, Research button False Flag indicates "Cannot be done as the action is locked" when it shouldn't as action is unlocked

Canceling construction during tutorial hints results in a soft lock in Technology Screen

UI Domain Immersive Notifications doesn't include Diplomatic Immersive notif, creating UI overlapping

Wrong pictos used in Improvement and District tooltips, next to subtitles under their name.

In tutorial, there is a useless double highlight frame on Passive Skills

In tutorial, a stamp is missing to highlight the Capital City Pin

Missing icons for the bonuses coming from victory paths

Missing loc key for lost awareness of key beats

There are extra non-initialised UI elements in the tooltip of the public opinion.

The client does not see added AI opponents while one is in the lobby

In the scenario tutorial, setting in data a Call to Action highlight on the End Turn button UI element is generating a blocking bug

Visible loc key in the tooltip of the "concordant strike"

The definition of "exploited coral" is the same for both aspect and non-aspects empires

The luxury resources window can't display all the gains from several boosters

Missing icon in the lobby above your faction's name

There is a contextual menu with two identical capture options when interacting with a library

Failure flag indicates misleading information when Minor Faction Village haven't been rebuilt

The Districts and Units Factions section doesn't display the correct content

Loading Screen has a pink placeholder instead of the Endless Legend 2 logo

If the middle click lock mode is activated, you can't right click to close every tooltip at once

If the middle click lock mode is activated, when closing the first nested tooltip of a series, the previous ones are not locked anymore and disappear when moving the mouse cursor away

If the middle click lock mode is active for the nested tooltips, when closing nested tooltips from a "root" terrain tooltip, the terrain tooltip itself is closed automatically

After locking a terrain tooltip with shift, when releasing the key, the tooltip closes and it does not reappear unless you move the mouse cursor to another tile

Wrong behaviour of the shift key in nested tooltips

In assassination battle the "eliminate the target" panel hides the instructions for using an active skill

Unlimited turns before Monsoon following last tidefall

Back button is not sorted correctly and displays behind Leaders

Level 3 districts are still labeled as level 2 districts

Blue text in subjugation stance tooltip

Found Nested in Colonize Window is shown as deprecated

The line that tells you how much it will cost you to declare war is written in blue[Text] World hero armies have debug text in their names

The "broken focus" icon is black

The cavarly class in unit tooltips is not tooltipable

In hints, the UI Target Completion: Equipement Tab is not working

The elements of the terraformation tab of the construction menu are too big

The subjugation pins for spores, ministry, burrow and minor villages are misplaced

In the immersive notification for unlocking a new era, there is only a random technology listed

The pin of the minor faction village that you attacked is not hidden in battle

The buttons of the contextual menu for interacting with a minor faction are not greyed out when the village is in enemy territory

The defensive stance bonus from ascetiscism doesn't work

The hint with the description of the hero equipment screen pops too soon

Breakdown bricks do not use the correct style accross the game

The description of every setting is missing

click replay dialogue doesnt replay dialogue

Settings change randomly when the Settings Menu in the Pause screen has been opened

Unexpected Minor Faction village interaction UI behavior while using left click movement

Debug text presented in the FTUX Window

Incorrect loc stating it's not possible to go on Luxuries/Strategic Resources Tiles in battles

Empire screen Council button has empty Tooltip

The scrollbar of a MP lobby chat dissapears if the chat is too long

Placeholder text in the multiplayer settings tab in a MP lobby

Attack tooltip for World Heroes contain missing parameters

Missing art for the population in the unlocked in the protectorate menu

Noninteractive notification in notifications menu

Hovering over Tiles while in Debug mode doesn't show additional debug information

Missing text in the Ametrine Specific Quest

Missing text on Artistic Licence POI action

The button for "advanced" settings isn't properly written

Languages that don't use occidental spaces break the Skill tooltips layout

Missing Path Army Action Failure Flag

Input name words in the instructions for using an active skill are not localized

Dot dot dot in Victory Immersives are centered instead of aligned on baseline

Debug text is present in the description of the Nossandra Hero tooltip

Missing key for Faction Quest Chapter 01

Italian localisation - Missing text in the monsoon immersive notification

In the status tooltip the status name is repeated twice

The notification for the "Strength of our zeal rises" has a weird phrasing

Master objectives doesn't indicates the number of Fortresses to clear during The Day Of Reckoning and in Victory screen

Wrong voice is played during Tahuks win videos, should not be Gilbert Gottfried.

Missing Failure Flag is present in the "Add a Companion" tooltip of the Hero View when a Hero has the 'Lone Wolf' trait

Missing Failure Flag is present in the "Add a Friend" tooltip of the Hero View when a Hero has the 'Lone Wolf' trait

Missing icon for the "reliquary" improvement

The improvement "Altar of Channeling" has a missing icon in the construction bar

Text is truncated in battle buttons

Interaction with a Minor Village UI cannot be invoked by Menu Button as shown in the tooltip

Various icons need fixing

Icon associated with "Chilling Coup de Grace" passive skill is a placeholder icon

In Underground Citadel, at Potential Rewards Gain, 1 Random Rare Equipment has 3 placeholder images

In the EmpireActionPreviewPin of the "divine service" the symbols for the kin population and the divine population are the same and they are very small

Construction queue mouse does not have same AD as the other panels

The VFX for when getting corpses is the same (or very similar) to the one for gaining dust

When a river flows into the ocean from a cliff, the splashing water VFX looks sort of flat coming out from the cliff mid-air

The "Master Manipulators" faction trait has twice the word "cost" in its description

Exploiting the Past - Overlapping text on Event

It is impossible to build a district on a Dragon Root deposit

Bottom menu don't keep in memory which tab opened

When a turn starts the elements in a terrain tooltip change order

Missing loc key for the description of a treaty counter proposition

The tooltip of natural wonders is misleading

End turn button clickable zone is smaller than it seems

Burrow and Coral spore should display suggestion tile when placing them

Public Opinion description should not be visible

After moving an army, the cursor get stuck in the "cancel" state

If a simulation exception is encountered in game after a broken save crashed on loading, the error popup window does not appear again

Public Opinion hint doesn't show up even if the prerequisites are met

Missing parameter is present for the number of turns in the "Build Coral Spore" tooltip

Missing loc key for quest POI tooltip

Traffic Cone and DEPRECATED for a certain tooltip in the Lobby Screen

“Missing UI mapper" text appears instead of an actual objective for quest "A Placed Called Home", "Leave" path

The battle preview is not displayed or it remains displayed in specific situations

Minor faction armies spawn only at turn 21 when it should happen earlier in Tutorial scenario map

Public Opinion hint can be displayed when player is at war with another empire and it shouldn't as Public Opinion gauge are not displayed

Inconsistent Foundation cost text scaling

Unexpected movement rule text on minor vilages and Anomalies in battle

Missing Localization on Required And Exclusive Link on skill tree

Missing localization on Bread and Circuses curiosity notification

Deprecated reward in narrative event Collectible_Event002_Choice02

Chinese localisation - Traffic cones before the leaders' names in the diplomacy screen and notifications

Missing UIMapper in the empire bonuses of the aspect faction accessible from the empire screen

Map has blurry icons for luxury resource deposits, cities, ridge and natural wonder after first tidefall when dezooming

Add a -50% tech modifier if your username is doctorsandwich8

While in the improvement menu, clicking on a foundation doesn't change the menu to districts

Pioneer councilor trait has a cost reduction on the founding of a capital

There are several elements whose background appears as a square in schematic view in corrupted territories

Failure when a unit trys to attack through another one blocking the battle

There are still waterflow and waterfall VFX on dried up riverbeds

The "wildlife lookout" improvement gives an enormous bonus

The "wood ash pit" improvement gives an enormous bonus

The "friend" stats bonus is applied when the reinforcement friend isn't used for the battle

Failure flag presented with debug text when trying to move an Army in schematic view

Warnings - Order=OrderAssimilateMinorFaction failed and will probably fail again

The AI takes infinite decisions because either a regroup or a HeroEquip order

Missing string is present for Taki Keenshight's name in the "A Matter of Honor" World Hero Quest

Missing subtitles for the Worship Acclaim path win video for the Necro

Traffic cone present in Empire Summary at Hive Society

The order to create a spore fails in loop because the AI wants to create it on a tile with a quest curiosity on it

Traffic cone in the tooltip of honorary knighting

A tile which is not an anomaly is considered as one

One of the Keeper of the Depths ability has a debug text

An AI empire declares war with a very low war readiness

Missing loc keys for world heroes faction lore

When the next Council candidate is appointed, the previous one disappears from the UI

"A Fresh Lead" necro faction quest can target heroes that haven't been recruited yet

Cancelling capture before selecting a capture action causes a mandatory action softlock

Cannot settle a city on one specific tile

The game will not run on an Atari 2600.

The terrain and major factions (Kin, Tahuks, Sandshapers) powers tooltips are never displayed until you lock them manually

Quest pins are no longer appearing in game

When loading a save, the quest that is displayed in the quest journal is not refreshed and the one from a different save is displayed instead

The world hero passive skill "Tireless" doesn't wok

Missing string appears after using the "Ram's Charge" active skill during battle

Abandoning a pacification quest shows "PacificationQuest" without space in between the words

The "Swarm's Fury" active skill applies "Vulnerable 1" instead of "Vulnerable 2" negative status

Missing string is present in the description of the "Haggler" active skill tooltip

The "Mass Jinx" active skill doesn't display the Circle area of effect in the tooltip

No more hint is displayed after drag and dropping a unit from the recuitement queue during Unit Recruitment hint

The "Curious Looter" passive skill displays +10 Dust per Determination instead of +10 Dust per Intuition in the description

The Noquensii specific quest branch A cannot be triggered

The ministry pins sort of float away when zooming out

City Hall tile, Approval gauge and Devour the land button don't displayed their tooltip when hovering it during their respective hints

If an army is besieging a city, the tile which it's on is not walkable

Traffic cone and missing localisation for failure flag for not being allowed to build a dam on a river bed

Placeholder icon and debug text are present when the passive hero ability "Guerilla Tactics" activates

The "Guide" passive ability tooltip displays the wrong information

Research screen is not unlocked after founding the city during tutorial

Camera will not focus on army after playing fully the FTUX camera sequence

99% less guy in the intro video

The Exalted Intuition passive ability has a debug string

Forge of the Old Ones does not grant Natural Wonder effects

Unit class title is not translated in their tooltip

The Victory text after the battle is in two lines but it's one word in Polish

Minor faction villages pacified by coral do not count towards the Bringer of Peace deed

Missing string is present in the lore description of Weybridge's Hauberk (Improved) equipment tooltip

The "Marked" negative status tooltip contains an extra "to" string in the description

Quarries are not counted on Ancient Graveyard Minor Faction quest

The description of the "legendary heroes" skill can be misleading

Some players find the game very "blurry"

Missing loc keys for green scion skill tree

The "terrain logistics" ability gives 1.9 movement points instead of 2

Option to Found a Capital appears on army panel after entering another Major Faction's territory

During the Second Monsoon the models of Temporary Bridges are destroyed but units can still cross using them

Issue on friend status in battle

Ending a turn while army stands on a temporary bridge, causes a critical

Add Reinforcement is not translated

A traffic cone is present before a camp name in the pin strip

Traffic Cone is present in the passive skills tooltips of the Wandering Spirit world hero (did anyone check to see if we have rights to use the traffic cone icon?)

Flickering occurs when swapping districts in the Construction queue

Traffic cone presented while in battle for the name of the territory in which the battles is in

Player is not able to open a Battle Menu with attacking Unit at all unless they a hold square button, when someone started a Battle with them

The protectorate effect of the hoy and ladhran is applied but it's not feedbacked

The Turn Timer does not work even if enabled in single player mode

Deprecated "Immobilized" battle status effect is present during a battle when a Hero uses "Immobilizing Strike" passive skill

Font fallback system doesn't work as intended

Oracle Councilor Trait allows to skip Eras

End Turn hint will be displayed after loading an auto-turn save beyond than turn 2

Oracle Councilor Trait makes the Era unlock tech counter confusing

Noquensii Assimilation Effect Localisation should be using percentages

Unit Hoy & Ladhran from MF quest "Hard Times" can spawn invisible

Having the clickable quest pin on a quest objective, makes the UX flow a bit weird

The description of "corralling dust" is not the right one for non-aspect empires

The detailed information of the bonuses given by the "share coral exploitation" treaty is missing

The improvement Alchemists's Commission's tooltip displays wrong information about dust gain

Loc key is displayed below player's leader when winning by Acclaim (Wonders)

It's very easy to miss the information that one of your camps is undergoing subjugation

Incorrect translation for analog stick in some languages

The AI is ready to declare war and attacks with only one army because for one of the armies the behaviour tree fails

Debug text presented on every besieged foundation tile's tooltip

Flickering VFX on surrender offer

Videos subtitles character spacings are not properly set up

Main Menu has lots of references to incorrect information

The schematic view territory colouring is too strong and impacts pin's readability

Missing localization on World Heroes' Poi lore

Coraling Dust doesn't have proper description with effect for both empires

Shoving Strike 1 and Fearless Charge 1 skills do not work

For quest armies the army pin is a bit too far from the quest pin

Minor Village and Fortress tile tooltip must be update on battle

Map uses ocean names from Endless Legend

Can't inspect army while in subjugation

Signing Treaties hint doesn't trigger even if player is at peace with another empire

The word "cost" is repeated in the description of the cohabitation trait

Missing assimilation effects in the tooltip of the pin of minor faction villages

When splitting a unit from an army onto an event-triggering curiosity and then merging the unit back into the army, the event disappears

In the protectorate window you need to scroll a lot in order to move the scrolling bar on the left

The FIDSI production malus applied by a siege is listed as unknown in the tooltip breakdown

One minor faction village was found stuck in dormant state while already discovered by the player

Exit game and return to desktop buttons should be visible like any other PC version on Steam Deck (no, we aren’t compatible with steam deck yet, but we are working on it).

Most of the pins are not very well placed

In the immersive notification for unlocking a new era, there is only a random technology listed

If level 1 and 2 of the same status are applied to the same unit, level 1 is not removed

It can happen, that there is a ghost unit in battle

When a unit cannot reach a target anymore with an active skill, that active-skill toggle is greyed out, but the there isn't any failure flag

The public-opinion malus for claiming a territory next to the other empire is listed twice and it appears as zero

The effect of the empire bonus given by Aspect_Technology_07 is misleading

After the last tidefall, you end up with some sort of plateaux ponds

Missing loc is present in the 'Punish' objective text of 'The Kin's Fate' Main Quest

The VFX of battle abilities or death are played even if the battle is folded

The effect of the UnitAbility_Aspect_Hero01 is not feedbacked in the breakdown of the attack preview panel

Wrong failure flag when trying to split an army towards a water tile or on top of the army itself

Ranged attack damage is not reduced when attacking a unit on an interior tile

Missing failure flag on the assault button after making an assault during the turn

Warning at the beginning of a turn - Entity Army has invalid ReferenceOwner!

Tormented unit targets the city's districts rather than the player's unit

More than 3 battle tags are displayed at the same time

In a 3-players map, it can happen that the land bridges don't emerge after the first tidefall

The colour of a captured flag keeps changing

Units get the infected status when moving away from a spitter in battle

Some of the options in the settings have got a tooltip

In the main menu, choosing the option that is already selected doesn't close the dropdown menu

Units are slow at executing the "Attack" action when they go through a Minor Faction Village tile, while in Battle

Many warnings "descriptor something Effect number PropertyEffect number is too complicated for feedback. use an exotic translation for that one"

Fixed some softlocks in tutorial

Fixed disabling analytics would not work

Fixed Aspect quest softlock if someone claim the territory before you

Fixed Necrophage main quest chapter 3 not triggering

Fixed public opinion victory condition and use pacified villages instead

Fixed Tahuks ending videos cut off at the end

Fixed terrain tooltip updating and reorganizing by itself

Removed Quarries or Mines in texts

Removed +X Dust on Deposits

Fixed districts placement gain

Fixed some softlocks in tutorial

Fixed disabling analytics would not work

Fixed Aspect quest softlock if someone claim the territory before you

Fixed Necrophage main quest chapter 3 not triggering

Fixed public opinion victory condition and use pacified villages instead

Fixed Tahuks ending videos cut off at the end

Fixed foreign pop being available to Necrophage

Fixed Chilling coup de grace

Fixed unexpected error when interacting with a minor faction in certain conditions

Fixed loc in some ability status

Improved greatly the readability of the schematic view

Fixed red texture for a specific unit

Updated the objective of the Holy Grail Quest to make it achievable. Shoutout to Hanna for the report

Fixed an issue in the Kin faction quest where some localisation keys were not displayed properly

Added the possibility of changing the font size on Steam Deck

Changed the default quality level on Steam Deck

Fixed an issue where the UI could be hidden when minimizing a dialog window

Fixed technical errors when quitting the game (but why would you quit the game?!)

Fixed an error when closing a Rift

Fixed an error when selecting The Takeover option in the Healing Waters event in an edge-case scenario