18 September 2025 Build 20033300 Edited 18 September 2025 – 15:13:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed the wrong ending options in chapter 7 in chapter scene.
Fixed some story line can't be ended properly in chapter 7.
Fixed the issue that some option texts are incorrectly rendered in chapter 8.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3371481
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3371482
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3371483
Windows 64-bitKorean Depot 3371484
