Bug Fixes
Fixed friendly error caused by corrupted my generation
Fixed loot dropping from queen, now she drops Alien Heart like she should have
Fixed inventory UI panel that was really hard to drag around the screen
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed friendly error caused by corrupted my generation
Fixed loot dropping from queen, now she drops Alien Heart like she should have
Fixed inventory UI panel that was really hard to drag around the screen
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update