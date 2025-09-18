 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20033263 Edited 18 September 2025 – 15:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed friendly error caused by corrupted my generation

  • Fixed loot dropping from queen, now she drops Alien Heart like she should have

  • Fixed inventory UI panel that was really hard to drag around the screen

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3807941
Linux Depot 3807942
