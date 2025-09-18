 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20033252
Update notes via Steam Community
- Limit the number of messages visible in the terminal (300).
- Added pagination to commands-view when more than 100 commands.
- Improved performance of game state updates.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2916151
