- Limit the number of messages visible in the terminal (300).
- Added pagination to commands-view when more than 100 commands.
- Improved performance of game state updates.
Update 2.1.0 - Performance Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2916151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update