The wait is over...

Moros Protocol has officially launched on Steam and GOG!

Dive into a pixel-painted sci-fi FPS roguelite where every battle is for survival. Stranded on a decaying warship, stalked by horrors and guided by a mysterious voice, you must adapt, upgrade and push forward. You may be outnumbered, but you are NOT outmatched.

To celebrate our launch, Moros Protocol is available at a 20% discount! We won't be in the Autumn sale due to cooldown periods so now's the perfect time to experience the intense combat and strategic depth of our game at a reduced price. We've also adjusted our prices in Asia slightly and the game will launch in that region with the 20% discount at the following prices.



China: ¥57.60

Japan: ¥2000

Korea: ₩21,600



You can also blast through our bundles with Abyssus, System Shock and more, so be sure to pick them up while you can! You can also find us a part of the Six One Indie event happening right now!

All of this not enough? Then how about two new weapons, giveaways and more? Simply leave us a review and we’ll unleash the following rewards as we hit each milestone:

50 Reviews : Unlock two new weapons.

100 Reviews : Receive an exclusive vinyl giveaway.

150 Reviews : Enjoy a special developer playthrough.

200 Reviews: Get unique community items to customise your experience.

Your reviews not only help us improve but also shape the future of Moros Protocol. Thank you for being part of our journey!

Join in our Discord celebrations too where we’ll be giving out keys, hosting raids and more!

So, ready to face the unknown? Download Moros Protocol now on Steam and embark on your survival journey.

See you in the stars 💫

- Pixel Reign 🚀



