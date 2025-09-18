Greetings Heroes!

Today we are releasing our 1.0 Update which signals the end of Early Access for Evercore Heroes: Ascension.

This will be our last update to the game with no more further updates or new content to follow. We worked our hardest to add as much from our backlog into this 1.0 release as we could!

Let's dive in!

New hero: Grayce!

Being both graceful as deadly - Grayce, our very own take on a dancer killer robot has been let loose as our newest damage dealing hero!

As the name suggests, she excels at dealing a lot of damage but does so gracefully! Twirling, swirling and dancing elegantly she'll dispose of all that stand in her way while giving them the performance of their lives!

She's all about using a lot of abilities in swift succession. When her abilities meet certain expectation, she'll be allowed to use them again without additional cost like an encore to her performance! Perform enough of them and you'll be able to stun your enemies with your dashing moves! This gives Grayce the ability to dance across the battlefield and dealing tons of damage.. but only if you do it right!

One wrong move and the curtain will fall!

1.. 2.. 3... Step!

Grayce will be available to unlock with in-game currency just like Ace Everstar was on release.

Change to multiplayer

With the game no longer being in development we unfortunately have to limit certain online systems and you'll no longer be able to use matchmaking or play multiplayer.

All your progress and (future) unlocks will however stay intact! You can keep going for runs and unlocking content just like before!

We've worked on making balance changes that'll make solo play more enjoyable no matter which hero you like to play! You can read more about these changes down below in the patch notes!

Hero skins are back!

Play in style and claim your pack of amazing hero skins FOR FREE!

You can claim your pack of hero skins in Castle Averae by interacting with Ace's magical mirror on the top right of the castle! Once claimed, you can change the skin of your hero in the same place you also select your hero!

There is a skin for every hero in the game so whoever you prefer to play - there will be a skin for you!

PATCH NOTES

[New content]

Grayce - the new dancing DPS hero is now available!

[1.0 Balance Changes]

Dash has been reduced to 3 second cooldown for all players. The Soulbound Bloom Dash Cooldown now reduces Dash to 1.5 second cooldown.

Small and Medium Luum pickups have had their values increased slightly

Most enemy health values have been reduced, especially larger enemies, to make the game faster paced

Beko

Increased Basic Attack damage and his bonus effectiveness. Little guy hits hard!

Increased the duration of the Stun on the Lantern explosion spell. Minor stun is now 1 second, and major stun is now 4 seconds

Riiva

Weapon Throw and Smash Damage have been tuned up

Riiva now has a Critical strike chance of 2% on all Basic Attacks

Health has been increased to 150 base

Shade

The Critical Strike chance after Blink has been increased to 30%.

Fyn

Health has been increased to 120 base

Basic Attack and Charge damage have been increased

The Stun duration of Shield Toss has been increased

~Vela Games