-Enemy AI update: terrain avoidance

-Added experimental mesh seam blend render feature (disabled by default)

-Heavy vehicle weight increase

-First level environment scaled up considerably

-Added animated drivers to all vehicles (dummy mesh)

-Dirt effect on wheels changes based on sand color

-Lighting tweak

-Night time scene polish

-Substantial optimization for for parts of the game code

-New gun mesh for heavy machine gun

-Own vehicle repair made free mid mission