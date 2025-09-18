 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20033125 Edited 18 September 2025 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Enemy AI update: terrain avoidance
-Added experimental mesh seam blend render feature (disabled by default)
-Heavy vehicle weight increase
-First level environment scaled up considerably
-Added animated drivers to all vehicles (dummy mesh)
-Dirt effect on wheels changes based on sand color
-Lighting tweak
-Night time scene polish
-Substantial optimization for for parts of the game code
-New gun mesh for heavy machine gun
-Own vehicle repair made free mid mission

