18 September 2025 Build 20033111 Edited 18 September 2025 – 20:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Creature Keepers,

Fervir here with a quick update. Some bugs were reported, and I fixed them. Thank you to those who have lent me your saves ːsteamthumbsupː

Have you all checked out the new Bestiary and Perk systems?
What do you think?

Patch Notes 1.5.3 (hotfix)

  • Naowl did not have enough goals

  • Velthyra had too many goals

  • Fixed a bug where creatures from previous versions weren't importing perks correctly (no data was lost)

  • Fixed a bug with some Bestiary Goals not counting

  • Fixed a bug where you had infinite invulnerability after dodging an attack until you exited the room

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1826711
