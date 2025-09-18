Hello Creature Keepers,
Fervir here with a quick update. Some bugs were reported, and I fixed them. Thank you to those who have lent me your saves ːsteamthumbsupː
Have you all checked out the new Bestiary and Perk systems?
What do you think?
Patch Notes 1.5.3 (hotfix)
Naowl did not have enough goals
Velthyra had too many goals
Fixed a bug where creatures from previous versions weren't importing perks correctly (no data was lost)
Fixed a bug with some Bestiary Goals not counting
Fixed a bug where you had infinite invulnerability after dodging an attack until you exited the room
Changed files in this update