FIXES
- [Crash] Fixed crash when reloading shotgun using cartridges from the cartridge belt.
- [Crash] Fixed possible crashes when launching the game.
- [Crash] Fixed crash when approaching weapons in the Supply Depot.
- [Settings] The Backpack Shoulder setting now works correctly.
- [Weapons] Fixed incorrect placement of the PP-19-01 Vityaz handguard on the AKS-74U.
- [Weapons] Modular weapons can no longer be disassembled in a holster on a vest you're wearing.
- [Weapons] Fixed an issue where PM magazines would disappear from a pouch if the tutorial was enabled at the game start.
- [Weapons] Fixed an issue where you couldn’t use a secondary grip on the handguard after ejecting a magazine with another magazine. You can now reliably grip your weapon with both hands after a mag swap.
- [Weapons] Optical sights now work correctly when mounted on a 45 Degree Rail.
- [Weapons] Fixed incorrect reticle display on variable zoom scopes.
- [Weapons] Fixed an issue where the crosshair on telescopic sights would shift if you weren’t looking directly through the center. Now your aim point stays accurate, even if your view isn’t perfectly centered.
- [Weapon] Fixed an issue where collisions from detached IZh-27 parts would persist after creating and loading a new save.
- [Weapons] IZh-27 frame no longer shifts when picking up the shotgun.
- [Weapons] Stock Cartridge Belt can no longer be attached to IZh-27 without a stock installed.
- [Weapons] Fixed an issue where several gun parts could be attached to the Inner Gas Block of the M4A1.
- [Weapons] Fixed incorrect placement of the SVD AR Pistol Grip on the M4A1.
- [Weapons] The MP9 Bottom Rail no longer spawns inside weapon crates.
- [Weapons] Collimator sights have been resized to more accurately match their real-world dimensions.
- [Weapons] The large 7.62x51 ammo box now correctly shows a capacity of 100 rounds instead of 120.
- [Weapons] Fixed an issue where the AKM stock had a different price in the shop display and when purchasing. Now the price shown matches the price you actually pay.
- [Weapons] Corrected the Security Level required for purchasing G36 and SVD parts.
- [Gear] You can now insert Armor Plates while holding the plate carrier in your hand, not just when it's equipped.
- [Gear] Fixed an issue where grabbing a floating backpack from the shoulder slot would pull it towards your hand instead of making it appear on your back as intended. Now the backpack always properly appears behind you when retrieved.
- [Gear] Fixed an issue where you couldn’t take sprats from an opened can after moving to another location.
- [Facility] Fixed an issue that prevented doors from opening between the Armory and Dormitory.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed various stutters across locations.
- [Radus Locations] Fixed an issue where the Forest location would remain too bright at night until a save reload.
- [Radius Locations] Improved fog at the southeast exit from the Pechorsk Outskirts to the Forest. Fog no longer blocks or turns the player early near the area boundary.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed a visual issue where ash textures displayed incorrectly on AMD 9070 GPUs.
- [Missions] Fixed an issue that prevented completion of Artifact Extraction Missions.
- [Missions] After completing the Top Priority Mission on the flying roof in the Forest, the UNPSC Sensor on the tripod now despawns.
- [Enemies] Improved Mimic behavior: they now react correctly to body shots, do not lose track of the player in close combat, select free spots for ambushes, properly start and end attacks, react to damage and actions nearby, take the player's flashlight into account when deciding whether to attack and behave more logically in ranged combat.
- [Audio] Fixed loud outdoor noises (such as forest ambience) that persisted inside the underground shelter and some apartments at the Pechorsk Outskirts.
