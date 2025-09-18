Greetings, Soda Lovers!



We're here with the 7th update of early access! With this update, Sodaman continues his operation to find sodas that have retained their fizz after the Sodacalypse on a new planet and with new faces joining the crew.



New Planet Proclivitas: The 2nd planet Proclivitas, which has been in preview for a while, is now fully playable with 3 risk levels, chaos mode, new missions, and tons of new enemies.

Skill Tree: You can take your power to the next level with the skill tree you'll find in your ship's bar. The early sections of the skill tree can now be unlocked from the very beginning of the game, but to access its advanced levels, you need to complete missions located on Proclivitas.





The Void: The Void, which will make your operations more interesting and contains plenty of rewards, now becomes part of your strategy once Proclivitas missions are completed. To enter The Void, you need to find void portals on the map. You can only enter The Void once per operation, so choose when to go wisely and be smart when selecting rewards. Note: Be careful outside the safe area. Void creatures are more aggressive than ever.

20+ New Cards: Brand new cards that can only be found among Void rewards are waiting to be used. Additionally, legendary soda cards, which are the combined form of soda powers with cards, have also taken their place in chests.

New Weapon: With the Minigun (Little Friend) found among Void rewards, you can rain bullets on your enemies like never before.

Optimization: We're very happy to announce this because you can expect a significant performance boost with this update!



See you in the next updates!

Best enjoyed chilled.



[Changelog]



[Added]

Planet 2, Proclivitas is now available.

2 new Bosses added.

3 new Minibosses.

11 new Creatures added.

1 new Weapon.

Skill Tree added.

New NPC’s added.



[Fixed]