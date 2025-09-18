 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20032961 Edited 18 September 2025 – 14:39:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We added features based on player feedbacks on our Community Hub

  • Leaderboard navigation. You can see more than the top 5 now.
  • Map tweaks. Some collision fixes
  • Keybinds are not resetting on restart any longer
  • VSync and FPS limit on settings
  • Some other minor changes

