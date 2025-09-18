- Leaderboard navigation. You can see more than the top 5 now.
- Map tweaks. Some collision fixes
- Keybinds are not resetting on restart any longer
- VSync and FPS limit on settings
- Some other minor changes
Player feedbacks #1
Update notes via Steam Community
We added features based on player feedbacks on our Community Hub
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3732571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update