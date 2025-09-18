Fixed a bug where gold could be subtracted when purchasing an upgrade yet the player would not recieve the upgrade.
Fixed a bug where players could no gamble on the peaceful mode for the Lake map (proto).
Fixed a bug where upon loading a saved game, exiting, and then starting a new game on the same map, it would start the day count and quota amount of the previous saved game you loaded.
Please let me know if you run into any further issues with purchasing upgrades. Simply ping or dm me on discord, thanks!
Fixed Upgrade purchasing bug and gambling on peaceful
Update notes via Steam Community
