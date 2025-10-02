Prepare your camps, because the world of Summa Expeditionis just got livelier, hungrier, and far more resourceful! The Fishing Traps Update introduces new survival mechanics, food production systems, reinforcements, and quality-of-life features to strengthen your expedition like never before.
🏹 Hunting Parties Come to Life
Your hunters now operate as real teams:
NPCs will form hunting parties of up to 4 members
Each NPC of the group may bring along a faithful hunting dog
They’ll track and hunt any animal within your camp’s area of influence
A new notification alerts you when a hunting party is formed
The camp menu now displays a summary of nearby wild animals
🎣 New Fishing Traps — “Nasa” Style
Fishing arrives in style:
Place two new lake-shore fishing traps
Spend seeds as bait to reel in fresh fish
Expand your food chain with minimal manpower
🌾 New Flours & Recipes
Diversify your diet with fresh ingredients!
Added to the mill:
Fava bean flour
Chickpea flour
Lentil flour
Cook up:
4 new simple porridges (one per flour)
3 new breads (fava, chickpea, and lentil)
🛠️ Gear Repair & Dismantling
Your quartermaster has new orders:
Mark equipment for repair or dismantling
Artisans will automatically process gear at production stations
⚔️ Tier 2 Reinforcements Arrive Monthly
The Kalends now work in your favor:
Once you reach Tier 2, raids begin — but so do reinforcements!
Every month, expect 2 to 8 new characters
They can be servants or fighters, up to your current rank
They may bring dogs, and with luck… a mule
🧂 New Tier 2 Building: Salt Pans
Out with the old, in with the brine!
The Salting House has been replaced
The new Salt Pans building generates salt over time
Must be built along a lake shore to function
Your expedition just gained new tools, new allies, and new ways to survive.
Update now and keep your camp thriving — the hunt, the catch, and the Kalends await!
Changed files in this update