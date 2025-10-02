Prepare your camps, because the world of Summa Expeditionis just got livelier, hungrier, and far more resourceful! The Fishing Traps Update introduces new survival mechanics, food production systems, reinforcements, and quality-of-life features to strengthen your expedition like never before.

🏹 Hunting Parties Come to Life

Your hunters now operate as real teams:

NPCs will form hunting parties of up to 4 members

Each NPC of the group may bring along a faithful hunting dog

They’ll track and hunt any animal within your camp’s area of influence

A new notification alerts you when a hunting party is formed

The camp menu now displays a summary of nearby wild animals

🎣 New Fishing Traps — “Nasa” Style

Fishing arrives in style:

Place two new lake-shore fishing traps

Spend seeds as bait to reel in fresh fish

Expand your food chain with minimal manpower

🌾 New Flours & Recipes

Diversify your diet with fresh ingredients!

Added to the mill:

Fava bean flour

Chickpea flour

Lentil flour

Cook up:

4 new simple porridges (one per flour)

3 new breads (fava, chickpea, and lentil)

🛠️ Gear Repair & Dismantling

Your quartermaster has new orders:

Mark equipment for repair or dismantling

Artisans will automatically process gear at production stations

⚔️ Tier 2 Reinforcements Arrive Monthly

The Kalends now work in your favor:

Once you reach Tier 2 , raids begin — but so do reinforcements!

Every month, expect 2 to 8 new characters They can be servants or fighters, up to your current rank They may bring dogs , and with luck… a mule



🧂 New Tier 2 Building: Salt Pans

Out with the old, in with the brine!

The Salting House has been replaced

The new Salt Pans building generates salt over time

Must be built along a lake shore to function

Your expedition just gained new tools, new allies, and new ways to survive.

Update now and keep your camp thriving — the hunt, the catch, and the Kalends await!