2 October 2025 Build 20032892 Edited 2 October 2025 – 15:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Prepare your camps, because the world of Summa Expeditionis just got livelier, hungrier, and far more resourceful! The Fishing Traps Update introduces new survival mechanics, food production systems, reinforcements, and quality-of-life features to strengthen your expedition like never before.

🏹 Hunting Parties Come to Life

Your hunters now operate as real teams:

  • NPCs will form hunting parties of up to 4 members

  • Each NPC of the group may bring along a faithful hunting dog

  • They’ll track and hunt any animal within your camp’s area of influence

  • A new notification alerts you when a hunting party is formed

  • The camp menu now displays a summary of nearby wild animals

🎣 New Fishing Traps — “Nasa” Style

Fishing arrives in style:

  • Place two new lake-shore fishing traps

  • Spend seeds as bait to reel in fresh fish

  • Expand your food chain with minimal manpower

🌾 New Flours & Recipes

Diversify your diet with fresh ingredients!
Added to the mill:

  • Fava bean flour

  • Chickpea flour

  • Lentil flour

Cook up:

  • 4 new simple porridges (one per flour)

  • 3 new breads (fava, chickpea, and lentil)

🛠️ Gear Repair & Dismantling

Your quartermaster has new orders:

  • Mark equipment for repair or dismantling

  • Artisans will automatically process gear at production stations

⚔️ Tier 2 Reinforcements Arrive Monthly

The Kalends now work in your favor:

  • Once you reach Tier 2, raids begin — but so do reinforcements!

  • Every month, expect 2 to 8 new characters

    • They can be servants or fighters, up to your current rank

    • They may bring dogs, and with luck… a mule

🧂 New Tier 2 Building: Salt Pans

Out with the old, in with the brine!

  • The Salting House has been replaced

  • The new Salt Pans building generates salt over time

  • Must be built along a lake shore to function

Your expedition just gained new tools, new allies, and new ways to survive.

Update now and keep your camp thriving — the hunt, the catch, and the Kalends await!

