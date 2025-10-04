 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20032843 Edited 4 October 2025 – 08:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updated game engine to latest patch due to Unity's security exploit issues. few hours ago UNITY announced a vulnerability in their engine for all unity versions since 2017.
They released patches for the engine and i have updated this game to the latest version of the engine to get rid of the security risks.

More details:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

