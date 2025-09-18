🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed interaction with fuel cans after disconnecting from the dispenser at the gas station and on the player’s lot



Fixed a bug with wreck location - the email now points to the correct place



Added missing hit reaction sounds



Added information explaining why you can’t lower the vehicle when something is blocking the lift’s path



Removed unnecessary buttons for transferring items between inventory and store packages



Fixed incorrect display of vehicle model years in the scanner and the vehicle reset app



Fixed incorrect display of Thai and Japanese languages in the car crusher



New car coming tomorrow! 🚗🔥

Dear Car Dealers, as promised, the next car will be more modern and sporty.Be sure to let us know in the comments what you think about it, and if you’d like to see more cars like this! 🙂In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:Check out the latest devlog for, another game in the Car Dealer Simulator universe that we’re developing together with theteam!