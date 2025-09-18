 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20032795 Edited 18 September 2025 – 14:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed interaction with fuel cans after disconnecting from the dispenser at the gas station and on the player’s lot
  • Fixed a bug with wreck location - the email now points to the correct place
  • Added missing hit reaction sounds
  • Added information explaining why you can’t lower the vehicle when something is blocking the lift’s path
  • Removed unnecessary buttons for transferring items between inventory and store packages
  • Fixed incorrect display of vehicle model years in the scanner and the vehicle reset app
  • Fixed incorrect display of Thai and Japanese languages in the car crusher


New car coming tomorrow! 🚗🔥

Dear Car Dealers, as promised, the next car will be more modern and sporty.
Be sure to let us know in the comments what you think about it, and if you’d like to see more cars like this! 🙂







In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



PS. Check out the latest devlog for Car Cleaner, another game in the Car Dealer Simulator universe that we’re developing together with the Hypnotic Ants team!

