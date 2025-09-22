We are pleased to announce the release of a major update, 1.5.31. A lot of work has been done.

The patch took a very long time to prepare, and we would like to apologize once again. The long development time was due to the fact that we completely rewrote the project structure in order to make future patches faster and easier to work with. In addition, we had broken saves, achievements, and many critical issues that we have been fixing all this time.

Some important features have also been added, and a free add-on that allows you to open a hotel next to a cafe is half finished. We are currently working on the add-on, and soon everyone will be able to get it for free and expand their business.

Next on the agenda is to review the game mechanics, animations, interface, and much more, which we are already working on!

Major changes:

• Added a seaside level, now you can open a cafe on the beach overlooking the ocean;

• Fixed saves;

• Work is underway on the Cafe Owner Simulator Hotel DLC;

• Fishing and catching fish mechanics;

• Crab catching;

• Added 5 new seafood dishes;

• Game saves are now available in multiple slots.

• Cloud saves in Steam Cloud.

• Improved balance of visitor reviews.

• Added more variety to review texts.

• Game balance changes (changed prices in the store and some rewards).

• More tasks are now available to complete;

• Fixed some critical issues with tornadoes;

• Added a club at sea level, now in the evenings your visitors can have a good time listening to loud music in the club on the -1 floor of your establishment;

• Items could sometimes get stuck in the air, such as vases with flowers — fixed;

• Added emotion panels for visitors.

• Changed employee avatars.

• Added sounds of footsteps on different surfaces.

• Reduced and balanced the brightness of materials.

• Added textures for colorful materials, now the painted wall surface is not as smooth and looks more realistic;

• Added the sale of pies in the cafe (cafe-bar) instead of removing them;

• Changed the weather system, lighting has become more realistic, weather and effects;

• Added an “overflow” shader in the pop-up window when buying or selling;

• New, more realistic water;

• Added hotkeys for actions in the bottom panel, where you can move objects, hire an employee, sell installed equipment, etc;

• Added the ability to change the lighting level in lamps.

• The cleaner could approach trash that had been cleaned up by the player — fixed.

• Limited the height of urinal installation.

• Fixed a bug with the waiter, now he only serves food if the customer is seated at the table.