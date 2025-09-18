 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20032732 Edited 18 September 2025 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

In this small patch, I’ve adjusted the penalty for dying. The probability of an anomaly occurring that kills you is highest in the last two theater halls, and I noticed it was quite frustrating to be thrown completely back to the start.

It should still feel like a challenge, though. Just like the Whiteboard says, you need to avoid those dangers. That’s why I’ve changed it so you’re no longer sent all the way back to Cinema Hall 8 after dying. Instead, you now have to redo three extra halls.

For example, if you die in Hall 1, you’ll be sent back to Hall 4.

I’ve also updated the Whiteboard instructions with a warning that dying will result in a penalty of extra work.

I hope this makes the challenge feel more balanced and fair than before. Thanks for playing and please leave your feedback in the comments!

Marten
Struggle Games Studio

