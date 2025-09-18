Cards We're Dealt 1.0.4.8

Directors Cut Part IV is here! This concludes all remaining changes I wanted to make to the game for the time being! The game will launch everywhere next month.

Changes:

Cards We're Dealt Prologue now available for free on Xbox as a demo

Added parking garage floor in "Escape"

Added new animation for players tripping

Fix game settings and stats not resetting when restarting from lobby menu

Minor bug fixes

Hope you all appreciated the journey as much as me.

Next time you hear from me the game will be out on Playstation.

Back to work on Tiny Planet...

Love you. Appreciate everyone's patience.

Thanks for playing,

Cole