 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 Hades THRONE AND LIBERTY skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 18 September 2025 Build 20032721 Edited 18 September 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cards We're Dealt 1.0.4.8

Directors Cut Part IV is here! This concludes all remaining changes I wanted to make to the game for the time being! The game will launch everywhere next month.

Changes:

  • Cards We're Dealt Prologue now available for free on Xbox as a demo

  • Added parking garage floor in "Escape"

  • Added new animation for players tripping

  • Fix game settings and stats not resetting when restarting from lobby menu

  • Minor bug fixes

Hope you all appreciated the journey as much as me.

Next time you hear from me the game will be out on Playstation.

Back to work on Tiny Planet...

Love you. Appreciate everyone's patience.

Thanks for playing,

Cole

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2473151
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2473153
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link