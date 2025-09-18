 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20032665 Edited 18 September 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, doctors!

Team Supre-Immune here.

🔧 0.7.2 Update Contents

🔧Bug Fixes

Fix Category

Details

Enemy Projectile System

Fixed projectile launch time initialization error for enemy characters

Stat Display

Fixed stat upper/lower limit display error

Enemy Attack Animation

Fixed enemy attack preparation animation display error

Vision Status

Fixed 'Vision' status not applying properly when -2 or below

🖥️UI Improvements

Improvement Category

Details

Damage Display

Added UI showing weapon damage dealt in current wave

Result Screen

Adjusted result screen UI size and position

Early Access

Added Early Access notice

⬆️Level-up System

Change Category

Details

Upgrade Tier

Modified upgrade tier appearance probability formula

Tier Lock

Applied fixed tier lock at specific levels

👾Monster Adjustments

Monster

Changes

Charge A

Graphics changed

Enhanced Charge A

Graphics changed

Enhanced Tracker C

Added knockback effect

👤Character Balancing

Dr.Sprout

Stat

Before

After

Data Collection Modifier

+100%

+50%

🎒Item Balancing

Item Name

Change Category

Before

After

Honey Badger's Heart

Evolution Cost

16

20

Bat Radar

Evolution Cost

25

17

Collector's Bag

Evolution Cost

20

18

Melee Damage

+1

-2

Ninja Outfit

Dodge

+3

+4

Data Collection

+7

+8

Blue Pill

Evolution Cost

30

31

Data Amplifier

Tier Change

2

1

Evolution Cost

30

18

Data Collection

-2

[Removed]

Data Duplication

+10%

+5%

Sage's Wheelchair

Data Collection

+30

+55

Red Pill

Evolution Cost

70

56

Data Collection

+12

+20

Magic Compass

Data Collection

+15

+12

Attack Speed

-5%

[Removed]

Damage

-

-3% [Added]

Drill Gloves

Knockback

+5

+3

Attack Speed when not moving

+15%

+30%

Price of Knowledge

Data Collection

+45

+66

Attack Speed

+5%

[Removed]

⚔️Weapon Balancing

Boxing Gloves

Stat

Before

After

Knockback

5/5/5/5

3/3/3/3

Bow

Stat

Before

After

Critical Penetration

Penetration on critical hit

[Removed]

Critical Damage

x1.5/x1.75/x2/x2.25

x2/x2.25/x2.5/x2.8

Knockback

8/8/8/8

5/5/5/5

Shot Put

Stat

Before

After

Damage

20/30/40/60

40/55/70/90

Ranged Damage Multiplier

80%/90%/100%/110%

120%/130%/140%/150%

Cooldown

1.68/1.61/1.53/1.46 sec

2.5/2.4/2.2/2 sec

Range

300/300/300/300

700/700/700/700

Penetration

-

99 [Added]

Javelin

Stat

Before

After

Critical Penetration

-

Penetration +1/+2/+3/+4 on critical hit [Added]

Critical Chance

-

10%/14%/18%/25%

Range

350/375/400/500

350/375/400/450

Egg

Stat

Before

After

Damage

5/7/10/15

7/9/11/15

Multiplier

50%/60%/70%/80%

80%/80%/80%/80%

Please report bugs or feedback through our Discord channel or Steam forum.

We always appreciate your valuable feedback.

Changed files in this update

