Hello, doctors!
Team Supre-Immune here.
🔧 0.7.2 Update Contents
🔧Bug Fixes
Fix Category
Details
Enemy Projectile System
Fixed projectile launch time initialization error for enemy characters
Stat Display
Fixed stat upper/lower limit display error
Enemy Attack Animation
Fixed enemy attack preparation animation display error
Vision Status
Fixed 'Vision' status not applying properly when -2 or below
🖥️UI Improvements
Improvement Category
Details
Damage Display
Added UI showing weapon damage dealt in current wave
Result Screen
Adjusted result screen UI size and position
Early Access
Added Early Access notice
⬆️Level-up System
Change Category
Details
Upgrade Tier
Modified upgrade tier appearance probability formula
Tier Lock
Applied fixed tier lock at specific levels
👾Monster Adjustments
Monster
Changes
Charge A
Graphics changed
Enhanced Charge A
Graphics changed
Enhanced Tracker C
Added knockback effect
👤Character Balancing
Dr.Sprout
Stat
Before
After
Data Collection Modifier
+100%
+50%
🎒Item Balancing
Item Name
Change Category
Before
After
Honey Badger's Heart
Evolution Cost
16
20
Bat Radar
Evolution Cost
25
17
Collector's Bag
Evolution Cost
20
18
Melee Damage
+1
-2
Ninja Outfit
Dodge
+3
+4
Data Collection
+7
+8
Blue Pill
Evolution Cost
30
31
Data Amplifier
Tier Change
2
1
Evolution Cost
30
18
Data Collection
-2
[Removed]
Data Duplication
+10%
+5%
Sage's Wheelchair
Data Collection
+30
+55
Red Pill
Evolution Cost
70
56
Data Collection
+12
+20
Magic Compass
Data Collection
+15
+12
Attack Speed
-5%
[Removed]
Damage
-
-3% [Added]
Drill Gloves
Knockback
+5
+3
Attack Speed when not moving
+15%
+30%
Price of Knowledge
Data Collection
+45
+66
Attack Speed
+5%
[Removed]
⚔️Weapon Balancing
Boxing Gloves
Stat
Before
After
Knockback
5/5/5/5
3/3/3/3
Bow
Stat
Before
After
Critical Penetration
Penetration on critical hit
[Removed]
Critical Damage
x1.5/x1.75/x2/x2.25
x2/x2.25/x2.5/x2.8
Knockback
8/8/8/8
5/5/5/5
Shot Put
Stat
Before
After
Damage
20/30/40/60
40/55/70/90
Ranged Damage Multiplier
80%/90%/100%/110%
120%/130%/140%/150%
Cooldown
1.68/1.61/1.53/1.46 sec
2.5/2.4/2.2/2 sec
Range
300/300/300/300
700/700/700/700
Penetration
-
99 [Added]
Javelin
Stat
Before
After
Critical Penetration
-
Penetration +1/+2/+3/+4 on critical hit [Added]
Critical Chance
-
10%/14%/18%/25%
Range
350/375/400/500
350/375/400/450
Egg
Stat
Before
After
Damage
5/7/10/15
7/9/11/15
Multiplier
50%/60%/70%/80%
80%/80%/80%/80%
Please report bugs or feedback through our Discord channel or Steam forum.
We always appreciate your valuable feedback.
Changed files in this update