☀️ Fixes & Improvements Based on Community Feedback

☀️ Fixed the "Edge Rotation Enabled" setting reverting to its default value after restarting the game.

☀️ Added a stick deadzone to prevent drifting on connected gamepads, which caused the asteroid to keep rotating.

Fixed the rebind button not reverting to its default label when starting a different rebind process, which effectively canceled the current one.

☀️ Fixed custom key rebinds only initializing after opening the rebinding screen instead of loading automatically.

☀️ Sector 03.1: Fixed ceramic not displaying a recipe in the wiki when playing this sector before Sector 04.

☀️ Fixed a bug where quickly placing a launchpad while moving the mouse could cause the placement to fail while still subtracting tech points and credits. This could lead to softlocks and occurred more frequently on lower-FPS PCs and Steam Deck.

☀️ Fixed an issue where the game would consume excessive memory and freeze when paused and left running for an extended period.

☀️ Sector 05: Improved consistency of Hard Melting remaining ice area calculation. (Note: Ice can still spawn under craters, preventing the achievement from triggering — check the progress bar to confirm.)

☀️ Disabled "Achievement Missed" notifications if the achievement has already been unlocked.

☀️ Added a progress bar for most achievements — either counting down (e.g., for the Space Falcon challenge) or counting up.

☀️ Implemented autosave at fixed intervals: the game now saves automatically when switching scenes if 3 minutes have passed, and after 6 minutes if staying in the same scene. This can be disabled in the settings menu.

☀️ Added descriptions to most resource and building wiki entries.

☀️ Improved performance when drawing very long rover paths.

☀️ When syncing game data with Steam Cloud, the game no longer considers it a first launch on a new PC (which would play the prologue cutscene and restart Level 01) if save data already exists.

☀️ Sector 01: Stats screen and score tooltip are now accessible before completing the sector.

Sector 01: The Intro cutscene no longer plays every time when restarting the sector after completing it once.

Sector 05: Removed inaccessible small craters from plateaus to avoid confusion.

☀️ Rover no longer moves while the game is paused.

☀️ Added a game resolution setting to the cutscene skip menu.

☀️ When a Strangelet is excavated (last excavation quest fulfilled), it now disappears from the asteroid and the excavation hub performing the excavation is destroyed, making it clear that the hub is no longer active.

Pause the cutscene playback while the cutscene skip menu is open.