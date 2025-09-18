The wait is over. Arctic Awakening is now available!

Creating this game, world and story has been a true labor of love for our small team over the last 5+ years, and we're beyond excited to finally share it with all of you. We've poured every ounce of ourselves into this game, so now it's your turn to step into Kai's shoes, explore the vast landscapes and uncover the mysteries buried beneath the ice!

Don’t forget: there’s a 10% launch discount for 7 days on Steam. If you enjoy the game, the best way you can support any indie is by leaving a review on Steam -- it really does make a huge difference to help us continue making games.

We've also put together a brand new launch trailer to get you extra hyped before you jump into the game!

Thank you so much for being part of this journey. We can’t wait to hear what you think! Please be sure to tell your friends and share with anyone that loves storytelling in video games! You can always find us on Discord, BlueSky and X as well.



Support/Bugs

We've spent many months going through extensive QA testing and bug fixing rounds, but with such a large and detailed world, there's always going to be unexpected issues that slip through.

We'll be working to patch any issues as quickly as possible, and we've set up a troubleshooting doc with information on how you can best report issues to us so that we can fix them in a timely manner.