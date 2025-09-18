 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20032456 Edited 18 September 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Update focused on most pressing demo player issues.

Changes 0.7.6:

  • added separate finisher button [F key]

  • added enemy door banging before entering a room

  • reception and desert made larger

  • fixed teleport sound

  • fixed fracture door parts blocking player

  • fixed tutorial issues with Mr. Pink

  • quieter elevator door sound in cinematic

  • fixed camera mixing up on finisher and end slo mo

  • added confined mouse cursor setting (for MHOOK)

  • fixed sonic the crocodile on hard difficulty

  • slide on start kicks weapons

  • fixed being able to zoom during menu/settings

  • fixed going past door

  • added bullet icon to HUD

  • fixed janky finisher controls sometimes

  • fixed not being able to slide when finisher possible

  • gib particles stay longer

  • removed damage from Mr. Yellow roll

  • fixed inaudible croc death sound

Changed depots in test branch

