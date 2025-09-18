Update focused on most pressing demo player issues.
Changes 0.7.6:
added separate finisher button [F key]
added enemy door banging before entering a room
reception and desert made larger
fixed teleport sound
fixed fracture door parts blocking player
fixed tutorial issues with Mr. Pink
quieter elevator door sound in cinematic
fixed camera mixing up on finisher and end slo mo
added confined mouse cursor setting (for MHOOK)
fixed sonic the crocodile on hard difficulty
slide on start kicks weapons
fixed being able to zoom during menu/settings
fixed going past door
added bullet icon to HUD
fixed janky finisher controls sometimes
fixed not being able to slide when finisher possible
gib particles stay longer
removed damage from Mr. Yellow roll
fixed inaudible croc death sound
Changed depots in test branch