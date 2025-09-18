Enabled street lights that automatically turn on at 7pm





Fixed an issue where Monsters wouldn’t play with other players in multiplayer mode





Achievements can now be earned by clients / other players than the host during game sessions





Reworked swings to make it easier to pick up a monster on a swing





Reworked Monsters so they more often go play with items in the garden





Fixed issues where employees could sometimes get stuck





Fixed an issue where a host could place monsters on furniture while another player was moving it





Fixed Clampa (Shellfish Monster) hat position





Fixed various other bugs and errors



Hi everyone! We've just rolled out Patch 1.0.2, which includes a mix of bug fixes and small improvements to make your experience smoother.