 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 Hades THRONE AND LIBERTY skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20032437 Edited 18 September 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

We’ve just rolled out Patch 1.0.2, which includes a mix of bug fixes and small improvements to make your experience smoother. Check out the details below:

Changelog:

  • Enabled street lights that automatically turn on at 7pm
  • Fixed an issue where Monsters wouldn’t play with other players in multiplayer mode
  • Achievements can now be earned by clients / other players than the host during game sessions
  • Reworked swings to make it easier to pick up a monster on a swing
  • Reworked Monsters so they more often go play with items in the garden
  • Fixed issues where employees could sometimes get stuck
  • Fixed an issue where a host could place monsters on furniture while another player was moving it
  • Fixed Clampa (Shellfish Monster) hat position
  • Fixed various other bugs and errors


We’re always grateful for your feedback and support, it helps us polish the game and bring you a better experience with every update. Thanks for playing, and enjoy the new patch!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3288271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link