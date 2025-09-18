We’ve just rolled out Patch 1.0.2, which includes a mix of bug fixes and small improvements to make your experience smoother. Check out the details below:
Changelog:
- Enabled street lights that automatically turn on at 7pm
- Fixed an issue where Monsters wouldn’t play with other players in multiplayer mode
- Achievements can now be earned by clients / other players than the host during game sessions
- Reworked swings to make it easier to pick up a monster on a swing
- Reworked Monsters so they more often go play with items in the garden
- Fixed issues where employees could sometimes get stuck
- Fixed an issue where a host could place monsters on furniture while another player was moving it
- Fixed Clampa (Shellfish Monster) hat position
- Fixed various other bugs and errors
We’re always grateful for your feedback and support, it helps us polish the game and bring you a better experience with every update. Thanks for playing, and enjoy the new patch!
Changed files in this update