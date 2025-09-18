V0.6 is here! This was a fun update to make, as it touches on a lot of stories I've been wanting to progress. One big one that I've had a few people ask about is when we're going to see more and Sam and Jamie. Well, this update features a trip to their yacht to talk about wedding plans. Although, that's not the only marriage that gets discussed.

There are two mothers involved in this update too. More progress with Imry's mother Mara is made, trying to win her over to Imry's way of thinking about life. The MC also gets some more messages from Nicky, in a less than ideal situation. Or ideal, depending on your view point!



But the thing I enjoyed most about this update, was writing more story for the main story, and finally showing why Serena's own story is always linked with the main story. I got the chance to write a lot about the lore of the fairies and the glade they live in, which was a lot of fun. It was one of those scenes where I wasn't too sure what I was going to write, and it ended up very different from my initial plans, but for the better! Many of the scenes in this update are longer than average, so there's a good chunk of new content!

The final focus of this update was fixing some issues that have been lingering for a while. The game had hundreds of lines of redundant code left over from Episode 1, which has now been removed. I've also fixed some hints that would break, as well as a couple of issues on the in game PC. Whatever desktop image you set should now appear on all PC screens properly, and the shop for the MC should no longer break once you buy all the items.

Changelog:

- Added 14 new story scenes

- Added 3 new photoshoots

- Added 2 new secret images

- Added 7 new desktop images

- Removed a load of redundant code

- Fixed some broken hints

- Fixed the PC desktop images not appearing on certain menus

- Fixed MC shop menu being broken after buying the fist