Major 18 September 2025 Build 20032390
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Grassrooms!
This brand new map offers beautiful lit areas as well as creepy dark corridors!

Please keep in mind that this is the first iteration, many changes will follow based on your feedback.

- Dan

Changed files in this update

