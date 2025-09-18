- fixed an incorrect doctrine setting
- fixed bug where muzzle drop distance would depend on weapon category (instead of relying on animation/models alone)
- buffed some Allies
- added support for day/night-only equipment graphics (see HelmetNVG in head_attachments.xml for examples)
- fixed NSPUM2 glow on day missions
- NVG slot for Night Vision Scopes glow renamed to nvg_scope
- fixed ALT shooting debug not using default doctrines for non-squad troops
- fixed mods-related crash when entities are missing from a RMG Enemy Group (check for errors in log file)
- fixed the need to specify correct max anchors on RMG Tiles
- fixed NWS PKM wrong maneuverability stats
Changed files in this update