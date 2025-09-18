Salutations, Colonisers!



The new patch is ready for playtesters. Beyond server reset, we have some significant performance improvements and bug fixes. Please check it out:

Quality of Life Improvements

The current map is now split into biomes indicated mostly by different tree colors. Have fun finding them. This is still a work in progress, but we are building on these.

Major improvements to loading times and overall in-game performance (higher FPS).

The Chat system colors are updated to make messages easier to tell apart and text easier to read.

Added new technologies with unique attributes for more variety.

Tech tree has been rebalanced - costs and progression adjusted for smoother gameplay.

The unit number selection UI has been realigned for a cleaner look.

World map framing is now rotated for 45 degrees to simplify movement on the world map. This means North is actually “True North” now.

You can now access settings in-game by pressing Esc while inside the match.

Bug fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where some players would be stuck in the loading screen if one player on the server managed to reach the building cap.

Fixed the issue where some Era 3 buildings (like Archery Range, Garrison, Mine, Quarry, and Stableyard) were missing details when going from their Era 2 variant to the Era 3 version.

Fixed the issue where units were stuck in recruitment without progressing

Fixed the issue where previously discovered Wandering Bazaar's and enemy Capitols would be only visible on the World Map after interacting with the map.

Fixed the issue where Decorations of the Homestead would appear stretched or duplicated in some cases.

Fixed the issue where buildings placed on depleted resources would become invisible after you rejoined the session.

Fixed the issue that caused the lack of Building repair SFX.

Fixed the issue that prevented gates from stopping enemies after the server restart.

Fixed the issue where your units were able to go through stone, ore and trees. Note: Still occurring on a few decorative items.

And that would be all for this round of updates and improvements! Let us know how it goes and share your impressions in the comments and join our Discord server for the additional feedback and a chance to talk to the devs.



If you have any questions, be sure to check our previous post, where we answered some frequently asked questions.



We’ll have more improvements next week, so stay tuned!



Cantos Games



Discord Youtube Reddit X/Twitter Bluesky Instagram Facebook





