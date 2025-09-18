Update 13.0 : Skip Cutscenes + Attack Reworks + Balancing + Enhancements (September 18 2025)

For the third day in a row, here’s another major update. This one is packed with tons of balancing changes inspired by feedback from awesome players on the Game Discord! Almost every attack has been reworked, and many items have been adjusted.

One of the main goals of this update is to ensure that every stat feels meaningful:

For example, Cooldown, Range, and Speed now play a bigger role , creating a much more engaging combat feel and giving a stronger sense of progression during each run . These changes should also improve the game’s overall difficulty balance.

HP regeneration has been made a bit harder to obtain as it seemed too easy to reach high HP/sec in recent versions.

This update also introduces the highly requested option to skip cutscenes, brings Shop UI improvements, and includes important reworks for many attacks.



(Here are the changelogs from the two big updates published in the past two days in case you missed them:)

NEW QOL FEATURE: Skip Cutscenes option

QOL: When you buy an item you already have equipped, its icon is moved to the start of your inventory.

QOL: Stat Upgrades you buy when you level up aren’t displayed in the inventory anymore (it makes the UI looks much better and the inventory much more readable)

Overdisk Attack Rework: now attract nearby enemies towards its center and does damage per tick

Lazerdin Attack Rework: the lazer now bounce of wall based on the Bounce Stat

Changed the balancing of almost every Attack in the game

Reduced the Default Range of many attacks

Reduced the Default Cooldown of many attacks

Slightly reduced the default Speed of the Player

Rogue Enemies are now a bit slower to compensate

Cheater Item/Mr Glitch: the effect that allow unique items & limited items at full stack to be found again was happening too rarely, the chance to find a unique item for the second time is still a bit lower than usual but much higher than it was before

Cloud Attack: reduced the range of the chain lightning

Sheepify Wand: removed the Life Steal

Wand: scale with Amount

Lightning Dagger: Lightning Chain now triggers maximum 1 time per attack

Totem: projectiles now pierce 1 time

Reduced the volume of the Golden Soul SFX

HP Regen Level Up Upgrades: 2/3/4/5 => 1/2/3/4

HP Regen Stat: is now capped to 50

Holy Hit Item: now has 30% chance to heal on Critical Hit, and this effect has a limit of 2 HP retrieved per sec, that prevent it to trigger too often because it was too overpowered

Regen Amulet Item: Limited to 3 => Limited to 2

Cookie => Limited to 5

Many Eyes => Limited to 2

Vicious => Limited to 6

Glass Heart: white item => green item

Heart Earrings: green item => white item

Pierced Skull: now -1 Damage Arcane and -1 Damage Elem

Many other minor balancing changes on Items

Minotaur Character: +30% Speed and +1 Str Damage/3% Speed => +25% Speed and +1 Str Damage/4% Speed

Minotaur Character: now has a -30 Range Malus

Nosferastik Character: HP Regen Modifications are now decreased by 50%

Monoculus Character: +100% Damage and -30% Cooldown => +80% Damage and -20% Cooldown

Some other general minor balancing changes

Once again, thanks to everyone for playing the game!



If you’d like to provide feedback on the game, please join our Discord and post it there. It’s the process we’ve been using with the community to deliver 100+ updates based on players feedback since the first private beta. DISCORD

