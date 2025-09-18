Hey Skaters!

Version 1.2 has been released, with it are the patch notes below. This is only the beginning, I will keep on keepin' on and iron out bugs as they come up!

Despondent Version 1.2

Functional mirrors have been added in place of static mirrors.

New story and gameplay items have been implemented around the game world.

Players will no longer get stuck on geometry in chapter 2.

Sedgewick's voice volume has been increased in the opening cutscene.

Collision on cave walls in chapter 2 has been fixed.

Missing graffiti textures implemented in chapter 5.

Visual glitch in the bog in chapter 3 has been fixed.

The player will no longer die after the window jump cutscene in chapter 3.

I hope these little editions make any new or subsequent playthroughs of Despondent more enjoyable, thank you for bein here!

Later Skaters!