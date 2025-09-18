 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20032127 Edited 18 September 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Skaters!

Version 1.2 has been released, with it are the patch notes below. This is only the beginning, I will keep on keepin' on and iron out bugs as they come up!

Despondent Version 1.2

  • Functional mirrors have been added in place of static mirrors.

  • New story and gameplay items have been implemented around the game world.

  • Players will no longer get stuck on geometry in chapter 2.

  • Sedgewick's voice volume has been increased in the opening cutscene.

  • Collision on cave walls in chapter 2 has been fixed.

  • Missing graffiti textures implemented in chapter 5.

  • Visual glitch in the bog in chapter 3 has been fixed.

  • The player will no longer die after the window jump cutscene in chapter 3.

I hope these little editions make any new or subsequent playthroughs of Despondent more enjoyable, thank you for bein here!

Later Skaters!

Changed files in this update

