Hello Custodians!

While the team is working hard on making changes based on all of your feedback, we're rolling out one of the most asked for features!

Introducing a new gadget for your arsenal, this watch will help you detect those pesky stains and Ragamuffin poops that have been stopping you from getting your S tier rankings on levels. This fancy device has an LED compass for direction and a glowing red centre light to let you know how close you are. The watch is 'always on', meaning you just need to switch to your bare arms to see it! It's always there, just like a best friend.

While this gadget is being implemented in the game, we also want to point out that further updates to the accuracy of the tool are already underway and will come around with the next update!

I know we're always saying this, but your feedback and reviews are absolutely helping us shape the coming updates to the game, so please keep them coming! As always, we appreciate your patience and support and we bring you new updates!