Hey everyone!
It's that time again! The Corrupted Reality update is here! A huge update spanning all kinds of different areas of the game! This is, by far, our biggest update since 1.0, adding a new difficulty level, new weapons, new bosses, new mechanics, new story beats, more powers, more room types, and a whole new story character (you'll meet her soon...)!
We've also added features many of you have been asking for, like the Power Library in the hub where you can select which powers are active for your next run, and minion reviving, which makes those summon powers much more useful, especially in long fights against big bosses.
New Content
- Boss Orb 4 - A new difficulty tier with an upgraded final boss encounter
- New Mechanics: - Take in the new corrupted powers, if you dare!
- New Character: Meet Symera !
- New Weapons: Three awesome new guns to unlock!
- New Room types: Many new rooms types, like new shops and hidden rooms
- New Music: Many areas now feature completely new music tracks
- New Bosses: All early game areas got new bosses and variants to fight and defeat!
- Power Library - Choose which powers appear in your runs
- Minion Wrecks - No minion left behind! You're now able to revive fallen comrades!
- Game Mode Selection - Select your game mode when starting new game files
- Better progression - Guaranteed Power unlocks after won runs
- Clearer completion - Completion marks on prototypes now clearly show what you've accomplished
Gameplay & Balance
- Rebalanced all difficulty levels, for better progression
- Glitched enemy HP boost reduced for better balance
- Shop prices are now consistent (no more variance)
- Buffed various powers and weapons (Firefly, Railgun, Quantum Beam, and more)
- Enhanced boss health bar animations
- And tons of additional improvements and fixes!
This update has been months in the making, and it's all based on your feedback. Thank you so much to everyone that has been sharing their opinions and feedback on the forums and Discord!
We really hope you enjoy all the new content, and we're looking forward to hearing what you think of all the new content and changes!
Enjoy the update!
- Max and the GG team
Discord: https://discord.gg/6jPYbpZa2g
Changed files in this update