18 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.18.0

Patch Notes

Scenario

  • Fixed an issue in Theo Act 2 Friendship Quest where Clala and Ellie’s dialogues were swapped

  • Added “read” indicators when reading personal stories of Enit and 8 other villagers

  • Fixed an issue where the quest <Exploration of the Starlit Cave> could not progress properly after using a key to open a door

  • Fixed an issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> did not progress properly

  • Fixed an intermittent issue where the quest <A Strange Dream> did not progress properly

Level Design

  • Adjusted the required item quantities for house repair deliveries

  • Added permanent effect description to Muscular Cupcake and Energy Madeleine

  • Fixed an issue where furniture recipe exchange scores were displayed abnormally

  • Adjusted prices of furniture recipe items

  • Changed image resources of special Witchflower

  • Added treasure chests in Green Forest Plains

  • Corrected misleading translation text for Pompom achievements

  • Added 5 additional slots to player inventory

  • Modified so bonus potions and candies are also reflected in the wishlist quantity

UI

  • Fixed an issue where input label was incorrect when putting items into inventory in interior decorating mode

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Issue where controls occasionally freeze when using the Witch’s Station

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck in puzzles in the Starlit Cave, making escape impossible

  • Bug where the Quill does not appear in the initial tutorial

  • When using a controller, some UI displays keyboard buttons instead

  • Fixed an issue where the stirring input was displayed as D-pad instead of L-stick on gamepad

  • When using the Witch’s Station in the Starlit Cave, controls can freeze or UI may disappear. This seems to be caused by Ellie standing on Buoyancy Herb, leading to scenes sometimes failing to unload. We are monitoring this issue after fixing the Buoyancy Herb problem.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us in fixing them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1594941
macOS Depot 1594942
