Fixed an intermittent issue where the quest <A Strange Dream> did not progress properly

Fixed an issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> did not progress properly

Fixed an issue where the quest <Exploration of the Starlit Cave> could not progress properly after using a key to open a door

Added “read” indicators when reading personal stories of Enit and 8 other villagers

Fixed an issue in Theo Act 2 Friendship Quest where Clala and Ellie’s dialogues were swapped

Modified so bonus potions and candies are also reflected in the wishlist quantity

Fixed an issue where furniture recipe exchange scores were displayed abnormally

Fixed an issue where input label was incorrect when putting items into inventory in interior decorating mode

Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Issue where controls occasionally freeze when using the Witch’s Station

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in puzzles in the Starlit Cave, making escape impossible

Bug where the Quill does not appear in the initial tutorial

When using a controller, some UI displays keyboard buttons instead

Fixed an issue where the stirring input was displayed as D-pad instead of L-stick on gamepad