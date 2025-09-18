v5.0.18.0
Patch Notes
Scenario
Fixed an issue in Theo Act 2 Friendship Quest where Clala and Ellie’s dialogues were swapped
Added “read” indicators when reading personal stories of Enit and 8 other villagers
Fixed an issue where the quest <Exploration of the Starlit Cave> could not progress properly after using a key to open a door
Fixed an issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> did not progress properly
Fixed an intermittent issue where the quest <A Strange Dream> did not progress properly
Level Design
Adjusted the required item quantities for house repair deliveries
Added permanent effect description to Muscular Cupcake and Energy Madeleine
Fixed an issue where furniture recipe exchange scores were displayed abnormally
Adjusted prices of furniture recipe items
Changed image resources of special Witchflower
Added treasure chests in Green Forest Plains
Corrected misleading translation text for Pompom achievements
Added 5 additional slots to player inventory
Modified so bonus potions and candies are also reflected in the wishlist quantity
UI
Fixed an issue where input label was incorrect when putting items into inventory in interior decorating mode
Known Issues Being Fixed
Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Issue where controls occasionally freeze when using the Witch’s Station
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in puzzles in the Starlit Cave, making escape impossible
Bug where the Quill does not appear in the initial tutorial
When using a controller, some UI displays keyboard buttons instead
Fixed an issue where the stirring input was displayed as D-pad instead of L-stick on gamepad
When using the Witch’s Station in the Starlit Cave, controls can freeze or UI may disappear. This seems to be caused by Ellie standing on Buoyancy Herb, leading to scenes sometimes failing to unload. We are monitoring this issue after fixing the Buoyancy Herb problem.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us in fixing them.
Changed files in this update